Home > The New York Times > World >

Pruitt's Dinner With Cardinal Accused of Abuse Was Kept Off


World Pruitt's dinner with cardinal accused of abuse was kept off public schedule

WASHINGTON — Scott Pruitt, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, dined last year in Rome with Cardinal George Pell, a prominent climate-science denialist and Vatican leader who was also facing sexual abuse allegations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pruitt's dinner with cardinal accused of abuse was kept off public schedule play

Pruitt's dinner with cardinal accused of abuse was kept off public schedule

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kevin Chmielewski, Pruitt’s former deputy chief of staff for operations, said in an interview that top political appointees at the agency feared that the meeting would reflect poorly on Pruitt if it were made public.

Twenty days after the dinner, authorities in Australia charged Pell with sexual assault; he has denied the charges.

“It was a no-brainer,” Chmielewski said of the decision to keep Pell’s participation quiet. His account was confirmed by two people who were familiar with the handling of the trip, who spoke on condition of anonymity out of concern over retribution.

On Friday, Jahan Wilcox, an EPA spokesman, issued a statement confirming the June 9 meal took place while emphasizing that it “was not a private one-on-one dinner” and saying that Pruitt wasn’t aware of the allegations against Pell. He also said the EPA had no knowledge that the cardinal would be attending the dinner.

However, emails obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show that as early as May 12, Pruitt’s scheduler, Millan Hupp, was working on plans for Pruitt to meet with Pell. “Dinner with Cardinal Pell and others,” an email says, proposing the dinner for June 7 and adding, “Note: His 76th birthday is tomorrow.”

The dinner Pell attended ultimately took place June 9 at La Terrazza, a restaurant in the five-star Hotel Eden overlooking Rome.

Pruitt’s trip was an official EPA visit tied to the G-7 summit in Bologna. Pruitt’s frequent first-class travel, including to Italy, is under investigation by the EPA’s inspector general and the House Oversight Committee.

An internal debate over whether to proceed with any meeting with Pell had begun well before Pruitt left for Italy, according to three current and former agency officials. Mark Kasman, a career EPA official who helps supervise international affairs at the agency, found media reports describing the allegations against Pell and approached Chmielewski with them, Chmielewski said, urging the agency to cancel any such meetings.

Pell has been under investigation in connection with sexual abuse allegations since 2016.

Kasman, reached in Morocco where he was attending a meeting with other U.S. government officials, referred questions to the agency’s Office of Public Affairs.

Pell’s presence at the dinner was initially revealed in EPA emails obtained by the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental group, this week. “I am at dinner with Cardinal Pell and Mr. Pruitt,” Samantha Dravis, Pruitt’s former policy chief, wrote the evening of the dinner to another Vatican official.

Dravis, reached Friday, said she did not know about the investigation into Pell at the time of the dinner and did not participate in any conversations or deliberations about whether the cardinal’s name should be left off the schedule.

At the dinner, Pruitt and Pell discussed a plan of Pruitt’s to stage public debates challenging the established science of climate change, the email shows.

The emails also show that much of Pruitt’s time in Rome was spent attending events recommended or arranged by Leonard A. Leo, executive vice president of the Federalist Society, a conservative organization that promotes limits on federal regulations. The May emails suggest that Leo was involved in planning for a dinner.

Leo did not respond to a request for comment.

Chmielewski said that a move to keep Pell off official schedules came after Pell was charged on June 29. Some senior members of the agency’s leadership team agreed that it was best not to list Pell’s name in any official schedule the agency would release, according to Chmielewski and a second agency official. Chmielewski said that he personally shared that view.

At least four versions of Pruitt’s formal and detailed schedules for his week in Italy — one posted online, and three released under the Freedom of Information Act — have been obtained by The New York Times. Two of them list individual attendees at the dinner, including Pruitt and his chief of staff, Ryan Jackson. None include Pell’s name.

Chmielewski joined the EPA in 2017 after working on Republican presidential campaigns. Earlier this year, he said, he was fired from the agency for challenging Pruitt’s spending decisions. Pruitt faces 11 investigations into his spending and management practices at the agency. Pruitt testified to Congress recently that Chmielewski resigned.

Jackson said that neither he nor the administrator was informed about the investigation into Pell before the trip. He also said discussions about leaving Pell’s name off the schedules never took place.

“The only ever conversation that happened was, ‘Hey, these schedules change so quickly that we need to be really diligent about keeping the records of what actually happened,'” Jackson said. He added that he did not know why Pell’s name did not appear on official schedules. “Documents change every five minutes, to be entirely candid with you,” he said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

ERIC LIPTON and LISA FRIEDMAN © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: U.S. takes risk: New Iraq allies were once foes World U.S. takes risk: New Iraq allies were once foes
World: Trump's plan to lower drug prices diverges from campaign promise World Trump's plan to lower drug prices diverges from campaign promise
World: Trump presses Arab allies to do more to counter Iran World Trump presses Arab allies to do more to counter Iran
World: 'America is respected again,' Trump declares at rally World 'America is respected again,' Trump declares at rally
Ebola: Profile of a much-feared killer Ebola Profile of a much-feared killer
Rain Flood: Search for survivors as Kenya burst dam toll reaches 44 Rain Flood Search for survivors as Kenya burst dam toll reaches 44



Top Articles

1 World South Korea hands Kim a path to prosperity on a USB drivebullet
2 World Deadly jail riot near Indonesian capital is claimed by Islamic statebullet
3 World Kenya dam break wipes out villages, killing dozensbullet
4 World Bill banning Gov. Cuomo from taking appointee donations...bullet
5 New York Times In Malaysia, the old Prime Minister promises a...bullet
6 World How bungling has kept Puerto Ricans powerlessbullet
7 World U.S. takes risk: New Iraq allies were once foesbullet
8 World Trump's plan to lower drug prices diverges from...bullet
9 World FDA moves to stop rogue clinics from using...bullet
10 World China sentences Anbang founder to 18 years for fraudbullet

Related Articles

Politics An EPA staffer reportedly leaked false stories about a cabinet official in order to 'take the heat off' Scott Pruitt
Politics 3 top aides to embattled EPA chief Scott Pruitt quit amid ethics investigations
Politics Scott Pruitt gave his aides $66K and $48K raises — and now he's changing his story about it
White House Doctor withdraws bid for US cabinet job
Trump US President hints veterans affairs nominee could withdraw under pressure
World EPA to unveil a new rule. Its effect: less science in policymaking
World EPA chief met lobbyist tied to rental
World EPA chief's ethics woes have echoes in his past
World He called out sick, then apologized for leaving this world
Opinion What could happen if Trump fired Rosenstein

World

US Senator John McCain, 81 and battling brain cancer, reportedly was the target of dismissive remarks by a communications official of the Trump administration
White House This is what aide says about McCain, 'he's dying anyway'
Pope Francis is expected to reprimand Chilean bishops over sexual abuse at a meeting next week
Sexual Abuse Chile bishops prepare for papal dressing down over abuse
Businesses established by Pyongyang abroad -- including restaurants like this one in Shenyang, China -- are a crucial source of foreign exchange
In China Seoul 'tricked' N. Korea waitresses into defecting
Ousted Philippine Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno is one of several critics of President Duterte who have found themselves targeted
Human Rights Philippines' top court ousts Duterte-critic chief justice