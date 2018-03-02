Home > The New York Times > World >

Putin Says Russia Built 'Invincible' Nuclear Missile


World Putin says Russia built 'invincible' nuclear missile

President Vladimir Putin of Russia threatened the West with a new generation of nuclear weapons Thursday, including what he described as an “invincible” intercontinental cruise missile and a nuclear torpedo that could outsmart all American defenses.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Vladimir Putin gives an address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow on March 1, 2018. play

Vladimir Putin gives an address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow on March 1, 2018.

(AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The presentation by Putin, which included animation videos depicting multiple warheads aimed at Florida, where President Donald Trump often stays at his Mar-a-Lago resort, sharply escalated the military invective in the tense relationship between the United States and Russia, which has led to predictions of a costly new nuclear arms race.

While Putin may have been bluffing about the weapons, as some experts suggested, he cleverly focused on a vulnerability of U.S.-designed defenses: They are based on the assumption that enemy nuclear missiles fly high and can be destroyed well before they reach their targets.

The new class of Russian weapons, he said, travel low, stealthily, far and fast — too fast for defenders to react.

Putin’s announcement, in his annual state of the nation address, seemed intended to stir the patriotic passions of Russians as he is heading into a re-election campaign, even though his victory is assured in what amounts to a one-candidate race.

He also used the speech to reassure Russians the military buildup was taking place even as the government was spending big sums to improve the quality of their lives. But the main attention grabber was the weapons.

The Trump administration has said that countering the world’s two other superpowers, Russia and China, was becoming its No. 1 national security mission. It has largely blamed Russia’s military modernization for that shift and has justified new work on nuclear weapons and bolstered missile defenses as the appropriate answer.

Putin may have further fueled the tension Thursday by essentially declaring that Russia’s military brains had made America’s response obsolete. He said a team of young, high-tech specialists had labored secretly and assiduously to develop and test the new weapons, including a nuclear-powered missile that could reach anywhere and evade interception.

“With the missile launched and a set of ground tests completed, we can now proceed with the construction of a fundamentally new type of weapon,” Putin said.

Given that deception lies at the heart of current Russian military doctrine, questions arose about whether these weapons existed. U.S. officials said the nuclear cruise missile is not yet operational, despite Putin’s claims, and that it had crashed during testing in the Arctic.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

NEIL MacFARQUHAR and DAVID E. SANGER © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Kroger Raises Age Limits on Gun Sales, Joining Walmart and Dick's World Kroger Raises Age Limits on Gun Sales, Joining Walmart and Dick's
World: Heaviest snow in decades batters U.K and Ireland World Heaviest snow in decades batters U.K and Ireland
World: Putin shows off new weapons, and warns U.S. And Europe, too World Putin shows off new weapons, and warns U.S. And Europe, too
World: Parts suppliers call for cleaner cars, splitting with their main customers: automakers World Parts suppliers call for cleaner cars, splitting with their main customers: automakers
World: Walmart and Dick's sporting goods tighten rules on the guns they sell World Walmart and Dick's sporting goods tighten rules on the guns they sell
World: Hope Hicks to leave post as white house communications director World Hope Hicks to leave post as white house communications director



Top Articles

1 World Pedestrian deaths rose in states where pot is legal, a study findsbullet
2 World A subway ride to new jersey? It could happen, officials saybullet
3 World Hope Hicks acknowledges she sometimes tells white lies for Trumpbullet
4 World After shooting, some states tighten rules on guns; others...bullet
5 World Walmart and Dick's sporting goods tighten rules on the...bullet
6 World Hope Hicks to leave post as white house communications...bullet
7 World Walmart and Dick's raise minimum age for gun buyers to 21bullet
8 World Gun control bills, including program to arm...bullet
9 World White house has given no orders to counter Russian...bullet
10 World Putin shows off new weapons, and warns U.S. And...bullet

Related Articles

World Putin shows off new weapons, and warns U.S. And Europe, too
World White house has given no orders to counter Russian meddling, nsa chief says
World Conspirator, or just clueless?
World Lower oil prices force saudis to widen their circle of friends
World 2 weeks after Trump blocked it, democrats release rebuttal of GOP memo
World 5 takeaways from the release of the democratic memo
World Trump campaign aide pleads guilty in Mueller inquiry and will cooperate
World Trump tries to shift blame to Obama for not countering Russian meddling
World Misery mounts as Syria shells rebel enclave
World Trump falsely claims, 'I never said Russia did not meddle'

World

Sean Lavery in his office in New York, Sept. 13, 1996. Lavery, one of New York City Ballet’s busiest and most acclaimed dancers until a spinal tumor sidelined him in 1986, died on Feb.26, 2018, in Palm Springs, Calif., where he had lived in recent years. He was 61.
World Sean Lavery, ballet star in a shortened career, dies at 61
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo, Egypt, November 24, 2017.
World As elections near, Egypt finds a new target: foreign news media
President Donald Trump clasps his hands during a bipartisan roundtable discussion on gun control, at the White House in Washington, Feb. 28, 2018. Trump repeatedly embraced a series of gun control measures here Wednesday, telling lawmakers to pursue bills that have been opposed for years by the vast majority of the Republican party.
World Trump stuns lawmakers with seeming embrace of gun control measures
Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the White House in Washington, Feb. 20, 2018. President Donald Trump criticized Sessions, on Feb. 28 and called him “DISGRACEFUL” after. Sessions indicated that the Justice Department’s watchdog would look into accusations of potential abuse of surveillance laws rather than the agency’s own lawyers.
World Trump tears into sessions over Russia investigation