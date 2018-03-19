Home > The New York Times > World >

Putin Wins Russia Election, and Broad Mandate for 4th Term


World Putin wins Russia election, and broad mandate for 4th term

MOSCOW — Russian voters gave President Vladimir Putin their resounding approval for a fourth term Sunday, with preliminary results on state television showing him with more than 70 percent of the vote, even if the initial turnout estimate was less than the Kremlin had sought.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russia election: Vladimir Putin wins by big margin play

Russia election: Vladimir Putin wins by big margin

(World News and Breaking National)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Kremlin had initially hoped that Putin would get at least 70 percent of the vote with a 70 percent turnout, but Sunday it appeared unlikely to achieve that goal, according to preliminary figures.

If the turnout figure does not change, it may end up being below the level in 2012, 65 percent.

Still, the numbers were high enough for Putin, 65, to claim a popular mandate for another six-year term, which under current term limits should be his last. Putin has been president since 2000, stepping aside for one term as prime minister to get around term limits.

Putin is expected to continue with little change in terms of trying to rebuild Russia as a global power while limiting economic reforms at home. Given his lame-duck status, many expect the fight will now begin in earnest among the Kremlin elite to choose his successor.

In a late-night news conference broadcast live on television, Putin said he could now begin thinking about changes in the makeup of the government. Asked if he was also planning any changes in the Constitution, particularly any that would allow him to remain in power beyond 2024, he said it was an odd night to ask such a question.

“Let’s count — what, will I be sitting here until I’m 100 years old?” he said. “No.”

Alexei V. Makarkin, a leading analyst at the Center for Political Technologies, a Moscow-based think tank, called the turnout quite high considering there was no question about the outcome.

“This is a mandate to pursue any policy,” he said. “Society trusts Putin and believes that he can deal with any internal and external problems.”

The voting was more a referendum than a choice, but there is no question that Putin is wildly popular among Russians. His picture and his campaign slogan, “Strong President, Strong Russia,” blanketed the country, and many voters echoed that sentiment.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

NEIL MacFARQUHAR © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: School officials wanted Florida gunman committed long before a massacre World School officials wanted Florida gunman committed long before a massacre
World: Syrian Rebels, Backed by Turkey, Seize Control of Afrin World Syrian Rebels, Backed by Turkey, Seize Control of Afrin
World: Chief of a hedge fund being sued quits World Chief of a hedge fund being sued quits
World: Adrian Lamo, hacker who reported Chelsea manning to the FBI, dies at 37 World Adrian Lamo, hacker who reported Chelsea manning to the FBI, dies at 37
World: The dangers of walking while texting World The dangers of walking while texting
World: AIDS researcher top candidate to lead the CDC World AIDS researcher top candidate to lead the CDC



Top Articles

1 World Chief of a hedge fund being sued quitsbullet
2 World Scott Pruitt, Trump's rule-cutting EPA chief, plots his...bullet
3 World Adrian Lamo, hacker who reported Chelsea manning to the FBI,...bullet
4 World The judge will hear your 223,000 excuses nowbullet
5 World When Xi speaks, Chinese officials jump. Maybe too highbullet
6 World Trump lawyer says special counsel inquiry should be endedbullet
7 World 5 doctors are charged with taking kickbacks for...bullet
8 World Andrew McCabe, a target of trump's FBI scorn, is...bullet
9 World Why the tax law might make your car payments go upbullet
10 World Crack on Florida bridge was discussed in meeting...bullet

Related Articles

World Data firm tied to Trump campaign talked business with Russians
World Trump, pressured to criticize Russia for poisoning, leaves comment to aides
World As Putin's opponents flocked to London, his spies followed
World House GOP ends inquiry on collusion
'World Poisoning of Russian ex-spy is 'almost beyond comprehension,' Tillerson says
World Italy's five-star electoral performance
World Trump tries to shift blame to Obama for not countering Russian meddling
World A power grab by Xi in China rattles europe
World A week of policy surprises leaves even Trump's supporters confused
World Putin says Russia built 'invincible' nuclear missile

World

null
World Data firm tied to Trump campaign talked business with Russians
These days I miss John updike, a remote and noble male mentor
World These days I miss John Updike, a remote and noble male mentor
null
World As Brooklyn towers soar, a sinking feeling for developers
Embracing china, facebook and himself, cambodia's ruler digs in
World Embracing China, Facebook and himself, Cambodia's ruler digs in