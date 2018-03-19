Putin Wins Russia Election, and Broad Mandate for 4th Term

news

The Kremlin had initially hoped that Putin would get at least 70 percent of the vote with a 70 percent turnout, but Sunday it appeared unlikely to achieve that goal, according to preliminary figures.

If the turnout figure does not change, it may end up being below the level in 2012, 65 percent.

Still, the numbers were high enough for Putin, 65, to claim a popular mandate for another six-year term, which under current term limits should be his last. Putin has been president since 2000, stepping aside for one term as prime minister to get around term limits.

Putin is expected to continue with little change in terms of trying to rebuild Russia as a global power while limiting economic reforms at home. Given his lame-duck status, many expect the fight will now begin in earnest among the Kremlin elite to choose his successor.

In a late-night news conference broadcast live on television, Putin said he could now begin thinking about changes in the makeup of the government. Asked if he was also planning any changes in the Constitution, particularly any that would allow him to remain in power beyond 2024, he said it was an odd night to ask such a question.

“Let’s count — what, will I be sitting here until I’m 100 years old?” he said. “No.”

Alexei V. Makarkin, a leading analyst at the Center for Political Technologies, a Moscow-based think tank, called the turnout quite high considering there was no question about the outcome.

“This is a mandate to pursue any policy,” he said. “Society trusts Putin and believes that he can deal with any internal and external problems.”

The voting was more a referendum than a choice, but there is no question that Putin is wildly popular among Russians. His picture and his campaign slogan, “Strong President, Strong Russia,” blanketed the country, and many voters echoed that sentiment.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

NEIL MacFARQUHAR © 2018 The New York Times