Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > The New York Times > World >

Quick Evacuation in Somalia Firefight Shows Disparity in U.S.


World Quick evacuation in Somalia firefight shows disparity in U.S. Resources in Africa

WASHINGTON — A medical evacuation helicopter reached five U.S. soldiers in Somalia on Friday roughly 20 minutes after they radioed that they were being shelled by Islamist militants, according to a military spokesman, a prompt response that underlines the disparity in U.S. military resources spread across Africa.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Quick evacuation in Somalia firefight shows disparity in U.S. Resources in Africa play

Quick evacuation in Somalia firefight shows disparity in U.S. Resources in Africa

(usadat)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One of the soldiers, Staff Sgt. Alexander W. Conrad, 26, of Chandler, Arizona, who was identified by the Pentagon on Saturday, died from his injuries shortly after he arrived at a U.S. base in Kismayo, a town about 225 miles southwest of Mogadishu, the capital.

The four other Americans were wounded in the attack by the militant group al-Shabab.

The response to the firefight stood in stark contrast to the one after a bloody ambush in October on the Niger-Mali border in West Africa, when it took more than four hours to evacuate the wounded.

U.S. troops have found themselves fighting militants affiliated with the Islamic State and al-Qaida in several countries on the African continent.

The roughly 500 U.S. troops in Somalia have been training and fighting alongside local troops there for more than a decade. They are now buttressed by invigorated airstrike authorities under the Trump administration.

Until recently, Special Operations troops in Somalia had been fighting a noticeably different war from their counterparts in West Africa, one constrained by a smaller geography and the longtime presence of extremist groups.

For any large operation like the one in Somalia on Friday, Special Operations troops routinely pre-stage medical evacuation helicopters and have armed air support.

By contrast, in the October ambush in Niger, which was led by more than 50 militants from the group known as the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, the troops relied on contracted medical evacuation that is not as capable as the military’s. The only armed air support arrived by way of French fighter jets, more than an hour after the gunbattle started.

Four U.S. soldiers died in the ambush.

The attack Friday came toward the end of a dayslong operation in which a team of Green Berets from the 3rd Special Forces Group — the same unit that fought in the ambush in Niger — worked to clear several villages from al-Shabab control alongside 800 local troops from Somalia and Kenya.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

ERIC SCHMITT and THOMAS GIBBONS-NEFF © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Trump refuses to sign G-7 statement and calls trudeau 'weak' World Trump refuses to sign G-7 statement and calls trudeau 'weak'
World: Brexit donor held undisclosed meetings with Russian envoy: report World Brexit donor held undisclosed meetings with Russian envoy: report
World: Alabama's longtime hostility to gambling shows signs of fading World Alabama's longtime hostility to gambling shows signs of fading
World: Honduran man kills himself after threat of family separation at u.S. Border, reports say World Honduran man kills himself after threat of family separation at u.S. Border, reports say
World: Romney wants in again. There is one catch. World Romney wants in again. There is one catch.
World: 'The dump killed my son': mountains of garbage engulf india's capital World 'The dump killed my son': mountains of garbage engulf india's capital



Top Articles

1 World First Lady's secrecy on health broken by husbandbullet
2 World Judge Denies Trump's secrecy claim in review of Cohen documentsbullet
3 World Money primary for 2020 starts with New Yorkbullet
4 World Move over, China: U.S. Has the world's fastest supercomputer...bullet
5 World China's ZTE, saved by U.S., has a checkered past and shaky...bullet
6 World Fresh legal attack on health law comes with political risksbullet
7 World Anthony Bourdain, renegade chef who showed the world...bullet
8 World Indonesian cabinet minister doesn't mind making enemiesbullet
9 World Chinese hackers steal unclassified data from navy...bullet
10 World Trump refuses to sign G-7 statement and calls...bullet

Related Articles

World Craigslist founder gives $20 million to cuny journalism school
World Hong kong activist sentenced to 6 years for clash with police
World Trump economic adviser ties G-7 tension to North Korea meeting
World Deal-makers brace for ruling in AT&T-Time Warner case
World Tax havens blunt impact of corporate tax cut, economists say
World 'The dump killed my son': mountains of garbage engulf india's capital

World

Robert De Niro uses profanity to condemn trump during tony awards
World Robert De Niro uses profanity to condemn trump during tony awards
Hong kong activist sentenced to 6 years for clash with police
World Hong kong activist sentenced to 6 years for clash with police
Craigslist founder gives $20 million to cuny journalism school
World Craigslist founder gives $20 million to cuny journalism school
null
World Tax havens blunt impact of corporate tax cut, economists say