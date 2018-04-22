Home > The New York Times > World >

Saudi Arabia Says Toy Drone Shot Down in Capital Riyadh


World Saudi Arabia says toy drone shot down in capital Riyadh

Saudi security forces shot down a small recreational drone flying in an unauthorized space in the capital Riyadh on Saturday, according to the kingdom’s state news agency.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Saudi Arabia says toy drone shot down in capital Riyadh play

Saudi Arabia says toy drone shot down in capital Riyadh

(Hamodia)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Saudis put out the statement from Riyadh police after a flurry of unconfirmed rumors spread on social media of clashes and gunfire near the royal palace and a possible coup.

The report said a remote-controlled toy aircraft was flown into a security cordon in the Khuzama neighborhood of the city around 7:50 p.m. The report gave no information about who had been controlling the drone and said police were investigating the incident.

Houthi rebels in Yemen have used armed drones in attempts to target the Saudi capital before and have also fired ballistic missiles into the country. The Saudis are at the forefront of a coalition that has been waging a war in Yemen against the Houthis, claiming they are backed by its regional rival Iran.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MEGAN SPECIA © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Kim's abrupt shift leaves skeptics even more unsettled World Kim's abrupt shift leaves skeptics even more unsettled
World: Europe and Mexico update trade pact, in signal to U.S. World Europe and Mexico update trade pact, in signal to U.S.
World: After Sylvester Stallone call, Trump considers 'full pardon' of long-dead boxer World After Sylvester Stallone call, Trump considers 'full pardon' of long-dead boxer
World: About 2 dozen white nationalists turn out for rally in Georgia World About 2 dozen white nationalists turn out for rally in Georgia
World: Drone base in Niger ramps up a Murky U.S. war World Drone base in Niger ramps up a Murky U.S. war
World: Verne Troyer, Mini-Me in austin powers movies, dies at 49 World Verne Troyer, Mini-Me in austin powers movies, dies at 49



Top Articles

1 World About 2 dozen white nationalists turn out for rally in Georgiabullet
2 World Sheriff's deputy is fired after fatally shooting unarmed man in...bullet
3 World Missile strikes are unlikely to stop Syria's chemical attacks,...bullet
4 World Saudi Arabia says toy drone shot down in capital Riyadhbullet
5 World Giuliani to join Trump's legal teambullet
6 World Pressure to release Comey memos may have backfired on GOPbullet
7 World EPA chief met lobbyist tied to rentalbullet
8 World NASA nominee is confirmed by senate on party-line votebullet
9 World Drone base in Niger ramps up a Murky U.S. warbullet
10 World Trump criticizes times report about his longtime...bullet

Related Articles

Opinion Where countries are tinderboxes and Facebook is a match
In Saudi Arabia Cinema makes return
Finance Oil tumbles off 3-year highs after Trump takes a jab at OPEC
World Missile strikes are unlikely to stop Syria's chemical attacks, Pentagon says
Finance Oil is closing in on $70 for first time in over 3 years
Finance 10 things you need to know in markets today
Politics Saudi Arabia just screened 'Black Panther,' its first movie in 35 years — but a crucial 40 seconds of it were censored
Finance Oil cracks $68 for the first time in 3 years
Finance 27 countries around the world where expats have the best job security, safety, and social life — and how much it costs to live there
Politics Trump reportedly wants to build an Arab army so he can pull US troops out of Syria

World

For midterms offensive, democrats push some candidates to bow out
World For midterms offensive, democrats push some candidates to bow out
EPA chief's ethics woes have echoes in his past
World EPA chief's ethics woes have echoes in his past
North Korea drops troop demand, but U.S. reacts warily
World North Korea drops troop demand, but U.S. reacts warily
Redacted Comey Memos Delivered to Lawmakers
World Redacted Comey memos delivered to lawmakers