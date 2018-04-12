Home > The New York Times > World >

Sex Abuse Scandal Casts Shadow Over Nobel Prize for Literature


World Sex abuse scandal casts shadow over nobel prize for literature

A sexual abuse and harassment scandal roiling the committee that awards the Nobel Prize in literature deepened Wednesday, as the king of Sweden and the foundation that finances the prize warned that...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jean-Claude Arnault play

Jean-Claude Arnault

(TheWorldNews.net)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A schism in the Swedish Academy, which has awarded the prize since 1901, erupted into the open last week, the culmination of a scandal that stretches back to November, when the newspaper Dagens Nyheter reported that 18 women had accused Jean-Claude Arnault, a major cultural figure with close ties to the academy, of sexual assault and harassment.

Arnault is married to poet Katarina Frostenson, a member of the academy, and together they run a private cultural club, called the Forum, that has received money from the academy.

The newspaper reported that Arnault had mistreated women at the club and at academy-owned properties in Stockholm and Paris over a 20-year period. It also reported that Arnault had leaked information about the prize committee’s confidential deliberations seven times since 1996.

Swedish police have opened an investigation, although the authorities have warned that some allegations are too old to act on. The academy has severed all ties with Arnault and with the club, and hired a law firm to review its past links to him.

Arnault denies the accusations, and Frostenson has refused to step down from the academy, despite calls for her to do so. In a recent closed-door vote, eight members voted to keep her on the board and six voted to oust her. (Frostenson did not vote.)

Three of the members who voted to oust her — Klas Ostergren, Kjell Espmark and Peter Englund — then announced that they would no longer work with the academy. A fourth member, Sara Stridsberg, has also threatened to leave.

There is no formal provision for members to resign from the board and be replaced. Even before last week, two of the academy’s 18 members long ago stopped taking part and have not been replaced: One left in 1989 as part of a protest over the academy’s response to threats made against writer Salman Rushdie, and another stopped taking part in 2015, saying that she did not feel she fit in.

“Confidence in the Swedish Academy has been severely damaged,” the Nobel Foundation, which manages the financing and administration of the Nobel Prizes, said Wednesday in an extraordinary public rebuke. “It is not yet possible to say how this will damage the Nobel Prize.”

The foundation said that the academy needed to ensure the confidentiality of the prize deliberations; that the process for this year’s literature prize must be “executed in a trustworthy fashion”; and that suspected crimes should be “referred to and handled by the justice system.”

“It takes a long time to repair damaged confidence,” the foundation added. “The Swedish Academy’s members must now put their mission before their individual interests to restore faith in the Academy’s important work with the Nobel Prize in Literature.”

King Carl XVI Gustaf also weighed in, saying in a statement: “The conflicts which have arisen within the Swedish Academy are deeply unfortunate and risk seriously damaging the Academy’s important functions.”

The academy, founded in 1786 by King Gustav III, has 18 members who are elected for life terms. The current king said he might have to invoke his monarchical authority to alter the academy’s rules to provide for the replacement of members who leave the board.

Worsening the scandal, new evidence has emerged showing that as early as 1996, a textile artist, Anna-Karin Bylund, complained to the academy’s top administrator at the time, Sture Allen, about sexual harassment by Arnault. Allen, who remains a member of the academy, has said he did not act on the letter because “the contents of the letter didn’t seem important.”

On Wednesday, Bylund told Dagens Nyheter that Arnault had sexually assaulted her in the early 1990s. His lawyer, Bjorn Hurtig, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The controversy has exposed deep rifts within the academy. One member, Horace Engdahl, an admirer of Arnault, has called his three colleagues who left “a clique of sore losers” who should not have aired the internal disagreement in the public. “These sorts of indiscretions are more damaging to the academy than a Nobel Prize decision that has leaked out a few days too soon,” he said.

Engdahl has also criticized the academy’s administrator, Sara Danius, the first woman to occupy that post. Danius, whom supporters describe as a force for reform and modernization, was behind the decision to hire the law firm. She has said little in public since the controversy erupted.

As Engdahl’s comments rippled through the Swedish press this week, his ex-wife, Ebba Witt-Brattstrom, also rose to criticize him. She called the academy “incredibly patriarchal” and said Danius was being bullied for being an outspoken woman.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

CHRISTINA ANDERSON © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: A fateful crossroads: What caused the crash that killed 16 canadians? World A fateful crossroads: What caused the crash that killed 16 canadians?
World: Lawyers walk out to protest ICE, and court objects World Lawyers walk out to protest ICE, and court objects
World: Man accused of raping Michigan teenager is now charged with killing her World Man accused of raping Michigan teenager is now charged with killing her
World: Pope admits 'grave errors' in Chile sex abuse cases World Pope admits 'grave errors' in Chile sex abuse cases
World: Is Mayor de Blasio's brooklyn-queens streetcar dead? World Is Mayor de Blasio's brooklyn-queens streetcar dead?
World: Australia shudders amid talk of a Chinese military base in its backyard World Australia shudders amid talk of a Chinese military base in its backyard



Top Articles

1 World Trump company lawyers asked Panama president for help in hotel disputebullet
2 World Stephen Hawking, who examined the universe and explained black...bullet
3 World EPA assesses threats from internet, seeking to justify travel...bullet
4 World Australia shudders amid talk of a Chinese military base in...bullet
5 World Schumer calls for emergency funds for long island...bullet
6 World Is Mayor de Blasio's brooklyn-queens streetcar dead?bullet
7 World Trump signs order to require recipients of federal aid...bullet
8 World Trump lawyer targeted in FBI inquirybullet
9 World Will U.S. Withdrawal from UNESCO affect heritage...bullet
10 World 23 children killed in India after school bus...bullet

Related Articles

World They documented a massacre. Their prize is a prison cell in Myanmar.
World Martin Luther King Jr.'s New York Times obituary 50 years ago
World Malala returns to pakistan for first time since attack 6 years ago
World Russia, a founder of a chemical arms watchdog, is in its cross hairs
World Arno Motulsky, a Founder of Medical Genetics, Dies at 94
World Stormy Daniels spanks Trump again
Entertainment Weinstein Co. Files for Bankruptcy and Voids Nondisclosure Pacts
World Keith O'brien, cardinal ousted in sex scandal, dies at 80
Entertainment Bono apologizes as accusations of abuse hit charity he co-founded
World The Stormy Daniels scandal gets serious

World

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, outside the offices of Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), with whom he had a meeting, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 9, 2018. Zuckerberg tried to get ahead of a week of intense scrutiny for him and his company by visiting several top lawmakers in Washington on Monday and reiterating how sorry he was for the social network’s failings.
World Warming up for his grilling in suit, tie and hair shirt
US President Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 8.
World Xi's pitch amid tensions with Trump: reject 'power politics'
metoo china
World A young woman's rallying cry for #Metoo in China, 20 years after her death
Rohingya Muslim refugees, seen here waiting to receive rice, water and oil at a refugee camp at Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh November 28, 2017, are now seen as threatened by the approach of the monsoon season
World They documented a massacre. Their prize is a prison cell in Myanmar.