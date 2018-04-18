Simmering tension in trenton erupts into public

news

Murphy and Democratic lawmakers have worked largely in lockstep on issues that have included voting rights, climate change, gun control and immigration.

But simmering beneath a relatively fruitful working partnership is a strained relationship between Murphy and Stephen Sweeney, the Senate president, that has become more charged in recent days following a public dispute tinged with overtones of racial bias that threatens to derail progress on the governor’s budget.

The battle began after Sweeney held up two of Murphy’s nominations for education posts in a bit of political hardball to try to force the governor’s hand on negotiations involving school funding.

Murphy, clearly annoyed that his nominees were being blocked by a member of his own party, expressed frustration when a reporter asked him about the issue last week.

“Folks need to look up Lamont Repollet and Zakiya Ellis Smith, because we have two African-American Ph.D.s on our nominated Cabinet,” Murphy said, referring to the nominees. “It is the most diverse Cabinet ever nominated in our state, and it’s the most diverse Cabinet in the country.” He added, “I just hope that they get confirmed as soon as possible.”

Murphy’s comment about “African-American Ph.D’s” seemed to get under the skin of Sweeney, who viewed it as a thinly veiled accusation that his actions were racially motivated.

“I was shocked, shocked,” Sweeney said in an interview. “I’m hoping it was by accident, but the fact that I haven’t heard from the governor at all makes me not sure.”

Whether Murphy’s remark was intentional, misconstrued or simply an unforced error by a politician who has never held elected office, it has nonetheless become a distraction in Trenton, much to the chagrin of many Democrats who would rather be trumpeting successes, such as a recently passed bill that significantly expands automatic voter registration.

Some signs of progress did emerge late Tuesday afternoon, with the acting education commissioner saying he was willing to expedite the timetable for addressing school funding, one of Sweeney’s key concerns.

Murphy and Sweeney have never had a warm relationship, dating back to before Murphy was elected. But the two men, along with Craig Coughlin, the Democratic speaker of the Assembly, have committed to meeting in person every seven to 10 days to negotiate until the state budget is passed.

But the dispute over Murphy’s nominees threatens to impede budget talks. The situation has become so fraught that some of New Jersey’s African-American pastors are involved in trying to broker a resolution.

“It’s unfortunate that we find ourselves here so early in the administration,” said the Rev. Ronald L. Slaughter, senior pastor of St. James AME Church in Newark, adding that he had spoken to both Murphy and Sweeney about the matter. “I don’t think Sweeney is a racist nor do I think Murphy called him a racist.”

Some of the tension between Murphy and Sweeney can be traced to the role played in last year’s election by the New Jersey Education Association, one of the state’s most powerful unions. While the union was vocal in its support of Murphy, it launched an expensive and caustic campaign to try to unseat Sweeney.

At the time, Murphy said he would not choose sides between the union and Sweeney, and he never publicly called on the union to stop attacking a fellow Democrat. From Sweeney’s point of view, Murphy did not do enough to call off the onslaught.

The chance for a reboot of the relationship after the election was not helped when Sweeney did an about-face on one of Murphy’s key proposals: a tax on the wealthy. The day after Murphy’s election, Sweeney said on Twitter that the first bill he would pass with the new governor would be “a long-overdue millionaires tax to fairly and fully fund our schools.”

But Sweeney reversed course after the new federal tax plan was adopted, which would increase the taxes of many well-off New Jersey residents.

Sweeney rejects the idea that he has become an obstacle to Murphy and his progressive agenda.

“What have I stopped so far of his progressive agenda? Nothing,” Sweeney said. “And, by the way, I fought for a lot of those issues over the years. Look, I’m a moderate. I’m not a progressive. In both parties, it seems to be harder and harder for the people in the middle, it’s just harder and harder for people to stay in the middle. But there is no dislike for Phil. There isn’t. We text from time to time.”

For his part, the governor also sought to move beyond the latest scuffle.

“Gov. Murphy looks forward to continuing to work with Senate President Sweeney, Speaker Coughlin and the entire Legislature to build a stronger and fairer New Jersey,” said Daniel Bryan, a spokesman for the governor. “This includes continuing their work together on the governor’s budget, which includes historic investments in NJ Transit, public schools, and property tax relief, while finally ensuring New Jersey meets its pension obligations.”

As tensions rose, the governor left the state last weekend to watch his friend Jon Bon Jovi and his band, Bon Jovi, inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. (Murphy also declared April 14 to be Bon Jovi Day in New Jersey.)

Sweeney’s office would not comment directly on the New Jersey legend. “He’s a fan of all good music born or bred in New Jersey,” a spokesman for Sweeney, Richard McGrath, said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

NICK CORASANITI © 2018 The New York Times