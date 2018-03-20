Home > The New York Times > World >

Soldier in Bloody Niger Mission Warned of Gap,Defense Officials Say


World Soldier in bloody Niger mission had warned of gaps, defense officials say

WASHINGTON — The leader of an ill-fated team of U.S. soldiers in Niger last fall warned before the mission that his troops did not have the equipment or intelligence necessary to carry out a kill-or-capture...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bryan Black, one of four American soldiers killed during an ambush in Niger, at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. Pentagon leaders are said to be troubled by draft conclusions of an inquiry that blames low-level officers in the ambush. (Elizabeth Fraser/United States Army via The New York Times play

Bryan Black, one of four American soldiers killed during an ambush in Niger, at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. Pentagon leaders are said to be troubled by draft conclusions of an inquiry that blames low-level officers in the ambush. (Elizabeth Fraser/United States Army via The New York Times
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In a departure from normal lines of authority, the report concludes, the Oct. 4 mission was not approved by senior military officials up the chain of command in West Africa and Germany.

Instead, it was ordered by a junior officer, according to two Defense Department officials. Four U.S. soldiers and five Nigeriens were killed when the unit was ambushed.

The two officials said Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are troubled that low-level officers are being blamed for the botched mission instead of senior commanders who should be aware when U.S. troops are undertaking a high-risk raid.

The mission began as a routine patrol before Operational Detachment-Alpha Team 3212 was redirected to the operation against the militant, Doundoun Cheffou, who has been linked to the Islamic State.

The orders to the unit normally would have been issued by senior military officers up the chain of command — from Niger to Chad to Stuttgart, Germany, where U.S. Africa Command is based. If they were issued by a junior officer — the same rank as the leader of Team 3212 — it would signal a systematic breakdown in a mission that has ignited widespread criticism of the United States’ shadow war in Niger.

The two Defense Department officials, both of whom have knowledge of the preliminary findings, spoke on the condition of anonymity because the investigation has not yet been released. One official cautioned that the findings could change as Mattis and Dunford review them.

“This is not consistent with the approval for this type of re-mission,” said Brig. Gen. Donald C. Bolduc, who retired shortly after handing over command of Special Operations forces in Africa in June.

“Captains do not have this authority,” said Bolduc, referring to the rank of the junior officers. “Plus, if the ground commander pushes back on the mission, this should be a red flag for everyone in the chain of command.”

A third Defense Department official said the leader of Team 3212, Capt. Michael Perozeni, had filed a “concept of operations” document — or Conop — that showed he planned only a daylong trip to meet with tribal elders when he and his soldiers left their base in Ouallam, Niger, on Oct. 3.

Instead, the team was rerouted miles away, toward the Mali border. Its repeatedly changing overnight mission targeted Cheffou, a former cattle herder believed to be involved in the kidnapping of an American in Mali.

The preliminary findings, according to the first two Defense Department officials, imply that senior officers up the chain of command believed Team 3212 was embarking only on the daylong reconnaissance mission, as Perozeni outlined in his Conop document. That trip, of 11 Americans and some 30 Nigerien soldiers, described a “civil reconnaissance” mission meant for “key-leader engagement meetings.”

Before he left Ouallam, those officials said, Perozeni received the order to join the kill-or-capture mission against Cheffou, to be led by a separate assault force flying out of the town of Arlit. The order came from another junior officer, who was filling in for a regional commander on paternity leave.

Perozeni pushed back against the change of mission, citing concerns over insufficient intelligence and equipment available to his team on the high-risk raid. But he did not resist orders to back up the separate assault force, the officials said.

As it turned out, that mission was later scrapped because of bad weather. Team 3212 was still on its reconnaissance mission, near the town of Tiloa, when U.S. intelligence officials concluded that Cheffou and a handful of fighters had left their desert encampment near the border with Mali. The team was ordered to press on to that location, hoping to collect any information left behind that might offer clues about Cheffou’s hideouts and network.

But the preliminary investigation indicates that senior officers at the Africa Command headquarters and its Special Operations component in Stuttgart were not informed of the change of plans. Nor were senior leaders at a Special Operations regional command in Chad, according to the findings.

However, according to the third Defense Department official, a lieutenant colonel in Chad had approved both the helicopter raid based from Arlit, which was scrapped, and Team 3212’s original reconnaissance mission, which had taken it just 15 miles from the ambush site outside the village of Tongo Tongo.

Additionally, that official said, Col. Bradley Moses, the head of 3rd Special Forces Group in Germany, was informed of the two missions. The official was not authorized to discuss the missions or the investigation publicly.

Current and former military officials said they found it highly surprising that the captain who was filling in for the regional commander in Niger — Maj. Alan Van Saun — would have been empowered to redirect Team 3212 without higher approval. They also said it would be extraordinary that senior officers and their staffs, in Chad or in Germany, would not have been aware of or involved in that decision.

Had it changed missions, the team would have been required to send in new routes — in part to be protected with medical evacuation support or other assistance if needed. Through a communications channel that was tethered to commanders at a base in Niamey, Niger’s capital, the team’s position would have been sent by either a satellite radio or phone and typed into a chat room monitored by the chain of command stretching from Niger to Germany. The team’s GPS tracker would also be monitored in Germany.

In short, the mission change should have been duly reported — and noted — by military officials from West Africa to Stuttgart.

Team 3212 came under fire on Oct. 4, as the soldiers headed back to Ouallam from Cheffou’s encampment. After stopping in Tongo Tongo for water, the U.S. and Nigerien forces were ambushed and overpowered by militants who officials believe were linked to the Islamic State.

Perozeni and Sgt. 1st Class Brent Bartels, the radio operator for Team 3212, were shot and wounded early in the Oct. 4 ambush. Four Americans — Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson and Sgt. La David Johnson — were killed.

Initially, Pentagon officials said the results of the lengthy inquiry would be released in January to Congress, the American public and the families of the slain soldiers.

Speaking last week with reporters traveling with him to the Middle East and Afghanistan, Mattis said he expected aides to provide him with answers to several of his questions by no later than Monday. The secretary said he was also expecting Dunford’s advice on the report soon.

In December, two months after the ambush, a separate team of Green Berets operating in a different part of Niger killed 11 Islamic State militants in a firefight. That battle was reported last week, by The New York Times, as one of at least 10 other previously undisclosed attacks on U.S. troops in West Africa between 2015 and 2017.

Together, they indicate that the deadly October ambush was not an isolated episode in a nation where the United States is building a major drone base. No U.S. or Nigerien forces were harmed in the December gunbattle.

The U.S. military did not disclose the December firefight or the others until pressed by The Times. “We don’t want to give a report card to our adversaries,” said Dana W. White, the Pentagon press secretary.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

HELENE COOPER, THOMAS GIBBONS-NEFF and ERIC SCHMITT © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: White House bans Venezuela's digital currency and imposes further sanctions World White House bans Venezuela's digital currency and imposes further sanctions
World: Cynthia Nixon enters race for New York Governor World Cynthia Nixon enters race for New York Governor
World: U.S. and South Korea to Resume Joint Military Exercises World U.S. and South Korea to Resume Joint Military Exercises
World: Keith O'brien, cardinal ousted in sex scandal, dies at 80 World Keith O'brien, cardinal ousted in sex scandal, dies at 80
World: Will James Comey's book be the next 'fire and fury'? World Will James Comey's book be the next 'fire and fury'?
World: Brother of Nikolas Cruz arrested on trespassing charge at Stoneman Douglas High School World Brother of Nikolas Cruz arrested on trespassing charge at Stoneman Douglas High School



Top Articles

1 World Chief of a hedge fund being sued quitsbullet
2 World Adrian Lamo, hacker who reported Chelsea manning to the FBI,...bullet
3 World Putin wins Russia election, and broad mandate for 4th termbullet
4 World Scott Pruitt, Trump's rule-cutting EPA chief, plots his...bullet
5 World Austin police respond to another explosion, hours after...bullet
6 World The dangers of walking while textingbullet
7 World Claire's, the teen jewelry chain, files for chapter 11...bullet
8 World Data firm tied to Trump campaign talked business...bullet
9 World School officials wanted Florida gunman committed...bullet
10 World 5 doctors are charged with taking kickbacks for...bullet

Related Articles

Entertainment David Schwimmer made six short films about sexual harassment. We annotate one of them.
Politics US Special Forces troops killed 11 ISIS fighters in an undisclosed firefight in Niger
In Niger ISIS has released a video of its Niger attack on US troops leaving the Pentagon with questions to answer
Politics Will jihadists in Nigeria and Somalia quit 16-years after?
Military EU doubles Sahel force funding
In Brussels EU to give Sahel force funding boost
In Nigeria Boko Haram kills two as military says group 'defeated'
In West Africa Pendjari National Park hopes to be new elephant sanctuary in region
Politics The US military is investigating images that allegedly show US soldiers targeted in Niger ambush
United Nations UN report backs peacekeeping changes in face of deaths

World

Donald Trump.
World Trump may reshuffle legal team to take on Mueller more aggressively
Tuberculosis patient
World 'We're losing the fight': tuberculosis batters a Venezuela in crisis
Explosion destroys missionary school in Umuahia
World Austin struck by fourth explosion only hours after appeal to bomber
Andrew M. Cuomo
World Cuomo says his name was 'never mentioned.' it was. 136 times