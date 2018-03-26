Stormy Daniels Says She Stayed Silent on Trump Out of Fear

news

That concern, she told “60 Minutes” in an interview broadcast Sunday night, was based on a threat she received in 2011 from a man who approached her in Las Vegas.

She said the threat came after she sold her story about Trump for $15,000 to Bauer Publishing, which finally published the interview in its magazine InTouch early this year. Bauer had initially decided not to run it after Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, threatened to sue,

“I was in a parking lot going to a fitness class with my infant daughter,” she told the “60 Minutes” correspondent and CNN host Anderson Cooper. “And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’ And he leaned round and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl, it would be a shame if something happened to her mom.' ”

Clifford said she did not go to the police after the threat, but, years later, a lawyer came to her with an offer brokered by Cohen in the final days of the presidential campaign, she took it because, “I was concerned for my family and their safety.”

Clifford’s interview — which made for the most anticipated episode of “60 Minutes” in recent memory — was something of a national event, one marked by viewing parties and “Dark and Stormy” cocktail specials at bars, a nod to her professional name, Stormy Daniels.

And it was a quintessential moment of the Trump presidency — a tabloid-ready scandal and must-see television — that carried potential legal implications for Trump and his longtime lawyer and personal fixer, Michael Cohen.

Clifford is one of two women who have recently filed suit seeking to get out of agreements they said they entered during the last stretch of the 2016 campaign to give up the rights to their stories about what they have said were affairs with Trump. Representatives for Trump have denied that he had an affair with either woman.

Both cases present potentially consequential legal challenges for Trump, forming the basis of complaints that have been filed with the Federal Election Commission and the Justice Department saying that the payments constituted illegal campaign contributions.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

JIM RUTENBERG © 2018 The New York Times