Home > The New York Times > World >

Syrian Forces Accused of Executing Gas Attack on Rebel-Held Suburb


World Syrian forces accused of executing gas attack on rebel-held suburb

Dozens of Syrians choked to death after a suspected chemical attack struck the rebel-held suburb of Douma, east of Damascus, with aid groups Sunday blaming President Bashar Assad’s government for...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels gather in the city of Afrin in northern Syria on March 18, 2018 play

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels gather in the city of Afrin in northern Syria on March 18, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rescue workers in Syria reported finding at least 42 people dead in their homes from apparent suffocation, and antigovernment activists circulated videos of lifeless men, women and children sprawled out on floors and in stairwells, many with white foam coming from their mouths and nostrils.

A stream of patients with burning eyes and breathing problems were rushed to clinics after the attack at dusk Saturday, medical and rescue groups said.

The attack appeared to break the will of Douma’s rebels, who agreed Sunday to a deal with the government to hand the area over and be bused to another area outside government control in the country’s north. Thousands of fighters and tens of thousands of their relatives are expected to leave soon.

The latest atrocity in Syria’s agonizing seven-year civil war drew immediate condemnation from the United States and the European Union, but Assad’s allies in Moscow and Tehran dismissed allegations of a chemical attack as “bogus.”

The British Foreign Office called for an urgent investigation and said that if the use of chemical weapons proved to be true, “it is further proof of Assad’s brutality.”

The U.S. government said it was working to verify whether chemical weapons had been used.

State news media in Syria denied that government forces had used chemical weapons and accused the Islamist rebel group that controls Douma, the Army of Islam, of fabricating the videos to solicit international support as defeat loomed.

The attack occurred near the end of a monthslong push by the Syrian government to retake a group of towns east of Damascus known as Eastern Ghouta. The towns have been held by rebels seeking to topple Assad since the early years of the Syrian war, and the rebels have often shelled Damascus, killing civilians.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

BEN HUBBARD © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Justice dept., pressured by Trump, seeks to speed response to congressional inquiry World Justice dept., pressured by Trump, seeks to speed response to congressional inquiry
World: 19th-century playbills to be restored and digitized World 19th-century playbills to be restored and digitized
World: Credit card signatures are about to become extinct World Credit card signatures are about to become extinct
World: Lillias Campbell Davidson, who founded the first women's cycling organization World Lillias Campbell Davidson, who founded the first women's cycling organization
World: Art collector and Bon Vivant dies in trump tower home he couldn't sell World Art collector and Bon Vivant dies in trump tower home he couldn't sell
World: North Korea said to offer direct assurance it will discuss denuclearization World North Korea said to offer direct assurance it will discuss denuclearization



Top Articles

1 World Despite millions of refugees, Congo rejects U.N. Aid effortbullet
2 World North Korea said to offer direct assurance it will discuss...bullet
3 World Lillias Campbell Davidson, who founded the first women's...bullet
4 World Former president of Brazil surrenders to start serving...bullet
5 World Prosecutor seeks to discredit defense experts in nanny trialbullet
6 World Credit card signatures are about to become extinctbullet
7 World Putting Trump's Trade Bombast to the Testbullet
8 World Risks for Pruitt in rush to kill Obama rulesbullet
9 Syria 'Chemical attack': what we knowbullet
10 World Reinforcements deliver relief and a decisive win...bullet

Related Articles

World Russia, a founder of a chemical arms watchdog, is in its cross hairs
World Syrian Rebels, Backed by Turkey, Seize Control of Afrin
World Allied with both the U.S. And a leader jailed as a terrorist
World 'ISIS is coming!' how a French company pushed the limits in war-Torn Syria
World Heartbreaking images from Syria, so numbingly familiar
World Misery mounts as Syria shells rebel enclave
World Thousands of islamic state fighters flee in syria, many to fight another day
World Adviser to UAE emerges as focus for Mueller, indicating broadened inquiry
World A chronicle of Syrian torture, image by image
World 6,900 Syrians Win Permission to Stay in the U.S., for Now

World

Texas congressman who settled harassment case with taxpayer funds resigns
World Texas congressman who settled harassment case with taxpayer funds resigns
Trump signs memo ordering end to 'catch and release' immigration policy
World Trump signs memo ordering end to 'catch and release' immigration policy
Texas lawmaker in sex settlement resigns
World Texas lawmaker in sex settlement resigns
Amid opposition, brooklyn museum stands by its new curator of african arts, who is white
World Amid opposition, Brooklyn museum stands by its new curator of African arts, who is white