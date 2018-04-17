Home > The New York Times > World >

Tesla to Pause Production of Model 3s to Speed Up Pace


World Tesla to pause production of model 3s to speed up pace

Tesla plans to halt production of its Model 3 compact car on Tuesday in a bid to work out kinks that have slowed assembly of the car, a critical vehicle in the company’s business plan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Fremont, California, factory where Tesla produces its vehicles. play

The Fremont, California, factory where Tesla produces its vehicles.

(Tesla)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It expects to idle its Model 3 assembly line for several days to clear impediments that have held production well below the electric-car company’s targets.

In the final week of March, Tesla made just over 2,000 Model 3s. It is hoping to lift that to 5,000 cars a week by the end of the second quarter. At one time, the company’s chief executive, Elon Musk, thought Tesla would be able to make several hundred thousand Model 3s in 2018.

In a statement, Tesla said it had planned downtime into its production plans at its car plant in Fremont, California, “to improve automation and systematically address bottlenecks in order to increase production rates.”

News of the halt in production was first reported by BuzzFeed.

Tesla’s trials in putting the Model 3 into mass production have drawn scrutiny from investors. With a starting price of $35,000, the Model 3 is supposed to be Tesla’s most affordable and top-selling car. The company has been counting on a quick increase in sales to bolster revenue and enable the company to pare down losses and pay off bonds and borrowings while still investing heavily in future vehicles.

Concerns over the slow pace of Model 3 assembly spurred Moody’s Investors Service to cut Tesla’s credit rating last month and question whether the company could face a cash crunch this year.

Its financial troubles have been compounded by an investigation by federal safety experts into a fatal crash March 23 that involved a Tesla Model X SUV that was operating with its Autopilot driver-assistance system engaged. The driver, Wei Huang, a software engineer at Apple, died in a hospital shortly after the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board sent investigators to California to look into the crash. Tensions between Tesla and the agency increased after the automaker suggested the driver was at fault because data from the car showed that he did not have his hands on the steering wheel for several seconds before the car hit a concrete barrier.

In production of the Model 3, Musk gambled by creating an assembly line that relies much more heavily on automated equipment and robots than workers. But it has proved more difficult than he expected to get the machinery to work in harmony. He recently said he was sleeping at the Fremont plant while working to improve the production line, and he has described the delays and glitches as “production hell.”

In a tweet over the weekend, Musk acknowledged that “excessive automation at Tesla was a mistake. To be precise, my mistake. Humans are underrated.”

Tesla stock and bond prices have slumped in recent weeks. On Monday, Tesla shares closed at $291.21, down 3 percent on the day. They have lost nearly a fifth of their value since March 12.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

NEAL E. BOUDETTE © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Net-a-Porter founder gets a second act World Net-a-Porter founder gets a second act
World: China's economy grows, and its trade gap with the U.S. Widens World China's economy grows, and its trade gap with the U.S. Widens
World: Guards waited for support to stop deadly prison riot World Guards waited for support to stop deadly prison riot
World: Turkey rebuffs U.S. Appeals over detained American pastor World Turkey rebuffs U.S. Appeals over detained American pastor
World: David Edgerton, who helped start burger king in the '60s, dies at 90 World David Edgerton, who helped start burger king in the '60s, dies at 90
World: Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks World Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks



Top Articles

1 World Latest sanctions push Russian economy into a 'new stage'bullet
2 World Hamas sees Gaza protests as peaceful -- and as a 'deadly weapon'bullet
3 World Comey, in interview, launches all-out war with Trumpbullet
4 World 'I am gay, not a pervert': Furor erupts in China as Sina...bullet
5 World Martin Sorrell resigns as chief of WPP advertising agencybullet
6 World Acquittal in Irish rugby rape case deepens debate on...bullet
7 World Prominent lawyer in fight for gay rights dies after...bullet
8 World Attacks in Afghanistan leave dozens dead and 2...bullet
9 World Wall street titan takes aim at the law that...bullet
10 World He called out sick, then apologized for leaving...bullet

Related Articles

Entertainment A puppet show, starring Chomsky, Musk and Co.
World How U.S. fuel economy standards compare with the rest of the world's
World Looming China trade action divides industry and roils markets
Entertainment Elon Musk makes light of tesla's troubles in april fool's tweets
World Tesla says crashed vehicle had been on autopilot before fatal accident
Finance Tesla fires back after a scathing report alleges the company underreported injuries (TSLA)
Finance Tesla is sliding after allegations the company hid safety problems and injuries (TSLA)
Finance Tesla is sliding after allegations the company hid safety problems and injuries (TSLA)
Finance Tesla needs to pull back on Autopilot before it's too late (TSLA)
Strategy Trump has ordered a review of the US Postal Service's prices — and it could force Amazon to raise Prime membership fees (AMZN)

World

While the White House is weighing fresh sanctions against Russia, President Donald Trump has also made clear desire to improve relations with his counterpart Vladimir Putin
World Trump scraps new sanctions against Russia, overruling advisers
Yoselyn Ortega’s lawyers, Valerie Van Leer-Greenberg and Evan Van Leer-Greenberg, leave court in New York, March 13, 2018. During closing arguments Monday, a prosecutor said Ortega stabbed two children in her care to spite their mother, while her lawyer argued that the nanny suffered psychosis. (Victor J. Blue/The New York Times
World Was nanny insane when she killed 2 children? Jury hears closing arguments
Stephanie Clifford, the porn star better known as Stormy Daniels, leaves a federal courthouse after a hearing involving Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, in New York, April 16, 2018. Cohen appeared in court as prosecutors and Cohen’s lawyer continue to argue over the fruits — and future — of the extraordinary raids that federal agents conducted last week on Cohen’s office, home and hotel room.
World Lawyer names mystery client as fox pundit
J. Marion Sims statue in Central Park has complicated history
World City orders Sims statue removed from central park