Home > The New York Times > World >

Texas Congressman Who Settled Harassment Case With Taxpayer


World Texas congressman who settled harassment case with taxpayer funds resigns

WASHINGTON — Rep. Blake Farenthold, the Texas Republican who used $84,000 in taxpayer funds to settle a sexual harassment case with his former communications director, abruptly resigned from Congress on Friday afternoon.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Texas congressman who settled harassment case with taxpayer funds resigns play

Texas congressman who settled harassment case with taxpayer funds resigns

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In December, Farenthold, who represented the 27th District of Texas, said that he would not run for re-election amid scrutiny over the payment and accusations from other aides that he set the tone for a hostile work environment in his office.

At the time, he was one of several lawmakers to announce his eventual departure from Congress after being accused of sexual harassment and discrimination.

“While I planned on serving out the remainder of my term in Congress, I know in my heart it’s time for me to move along and look for new ways to serve,” Farenthold said in a statement Friday, thanking his staff, his family and the voters who elected him.

It was known for several years that Farenthold, already notorious for a heavily circulated photograph of him in duck pajamas, had been accused of sexual harassment by Lauren Greene, his former communications director. She sued him in 2014, claiming that he had illegally fired her after she complained about mistreatment.

But in December, the extent of Farenthold’s settlement was revealed when Congress’ Office of Compliance released details of six settlements that it had paid out since 2013 as part of a review of discrimination and sexual harassment in congressional offices. His case was the only settlement involving sexual harassment since 2013.

“While I 100 percent support more transparency with respect to claims against members of Congress, I can neither confirm nor deny that settlement involved my office,” Farenthold said at the time.

A decision in 2015 by the Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent, nonpartisan board, cleared him of wrongdoing, and he promised to repay the settlement.

A spokeswoman for Farenthold did not respond to questions about whether he had fulfilled that promise or whether he would do so after resigning. But fellow Republicans suggested that he had not.

“Farenthold made a commitment that he used as a would reimburse taxpayers for the settlement,” said AshLee Strong, a spokeswoman for Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis. “He reiterated his commitment to the speaker, and the speaker expects him to follow through.”

Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, also said in a statement that he hoped Farenthold would be “true to his word” and pay back the taxpayer money.

After the disclosure, more of his aides came forward to accuse Farenthold of fostering a hostile environment, describing a congressman with a harsh temper who made sexually explicit jokes and engaged in casual sexual banter.

The House Ethics Committee also opened a subcommittee investigation into Greene’s allegations.

In a video in December announcing his resignation, Farenthold continued to deny the allegations, but he acknowledged running an “unprofessional” workplace and said he was “profoundly sorry” for his actions. At the time, Republican leadership praised his decision to step aside, over Democratic criticism that he should immediately resign.

After his resignation Friday, Farenthold deleted his Twitter account and the Facebook campaign page where he first announced his decision to not seek re-election.

“Leaving my service in the House,” he said in his statement, “I’m able to look back at the entirety of my career in public office and say that it was well worthwhile.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

EMILY COCHRANE © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Prosecutor seeks to discredit defense experts in nanny trial World Prosecutor seeks to discredit defense experts in nanny trial
World: Trump signs memo ordering end to 'catch and release' immigration policy World Trump signs memo ordering end to 'catch and release' immigration policy
World: Texas lawmaker in sex settlement resigns World Texas lawmaker in sex settlement resigns
World: Putting Trump's Trade Bombast to the Test World Putting Trump's Trade Bombast to the Test
World: Amid opposition, Brooklyn museum stands by its new curator of African arts, who is white World Amid opposition, Brooklyn museum stands by its new curator of African arts, who is white
World: Old guard and new guard battle it out as American takes lead World Old guard and new guard battle it out as American takes lead



Top Articles

1 World Trump escalates fight with China in tariff threatbullet
2 World Everyone knew he was mentally ill, except the officers who shot himbullet
3 World Gulag expert is acquitted in porn casebullet
4 World Amid opposition, Brooklyn museum stands by its new curator...bullet
5 World Malaysian leader jump-starts elections and stacks the oddsbullet
6 World Texas lawmaker in sex settlement resignsbullet
7 World As migrant caravan splinters, Trump takes credit and...bullet
8 World Trump signs memo ordering end to 'catch and release'...bullet
9 World Memphis rally embodies king's activist spiritbullet
10 World White House tries to pull NAFTA back from brink...bullet

Related Articles

World Chief of staff advised a resistant Trump to fire EPA chief
World Texas lawmaker in sex settlement resigns
World Jeweler to the stars flees as India seethes over bank fraud
Politics Trump's staff turnover is the highest of any US administration in modern history
World Housecleaning in west wing stalls for now
Entertainment Bono apologizes as accusations of abuse hit charity he co-founded
World Trump's infrastructure plan emphasizes private funding over public interest
Jacob Zuma How S.Africa's president might leave office
Patrick Meehan Congressman fought harassment, then settled own case
Politics Congressman removed from ethics committee amid reports he used taxpayer money to settle sexual misconduct complaint

World

Texas begins sending national guard troops to mexican border
World Texas begins sending national guard troops to Mexican border
Chief of staff advised a resistant trump to fire epa chief
World Chief of staff advised a resistant Trump to fire EPA chief
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, center, with State Sens. Andrea Stewart-Cousins (left) and Jeff Klein, at a joint news conference in Manhattan, April 4, 2018. The two warring factions of Democratic lawmakers have agreed to reunite and end seven years of infighting that has helped give Republicans a foothold of power in Albany.
World New York's democrats ended a 7-year civil war. Now comes the hard part.
Corey Johnson
World A modern touch at city hall with help from a museum seeking money