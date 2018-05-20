Home > The New York Times > World >

The Long-Running Pasta Show of Queens


World The long-running pasta show of queens

As he stacks four, 1-pound packs of bucatini on Cassinelli’s compact counter, Giovanni Cali all but apologizes for his pasta purchase.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The long-running pasta show of queens play

The long-running pasta show of queens

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

“I can make it at home,” he said. “But I don’t want to.”

It’s as difficult to find a store that sells bucatini, which looks like spaghetti with a hole in the center, as it is to make it. And this is why Cali has been a Cassinelli customer for nearly 50 years.

He is also a fan of the freshness. Each week, Cassinelli makes 3,000 to 4,000 pounds of pasta on-site, right in the shop for all to see.

Cali, who was born in Palermo, the capital of Sicily, recalled that he first stopped in Cassinelli in 1972, when the current owners, Tony Bonfigli and Nella Costella, took over the shop in Astoria, a neighborhood in Queens, New York.

Bonfigli, who came to the United States from Tuscany as a teenager in 1956 and started working at Cassinelli the next year, pointed out that at that time, Cassinelli, which was established more than a century ago, was actually across the street. That’s where it first set up shop in Astoria in the 1930s, after moving out of locations in Manhattan and New Jersey.

The current shop, which is sandwiched between an accountant and a financial adviser on 23rd Avenue near the Ditmars Boulevard subway stop, is such a well-kept secret that even many locals don’t know of it.

That’s mainly because of its limited hours: It operates 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. It is also shuttered behind metal gates every day from noon to 12:30 p.m. so the nine-person crew can eat lunch together. Up until recently, Costella, who is 83 and uses a cane, cooked pasta for everyone. These days, they order fast food, usually pizza or burgers.

Aside from a dark green awning the color of the stripe in the Italian flag and a small sign in the front window, it doesn’t advertise itself.

Cassinelli sells three dozen types of pasta. The standards — cheese ravioli, egg fettuccine and rigatoni — are rounded out by rarities like gemelli, which is colloquially called unicorn horns, squid-ink linguine and custom-order fusi sheets.

The ravioli, 50 to a carton, are only $8; the 1-pound bags of cappelletti, cappelloni and cavatelli are $5; and noodles are $3.50 per pound.

The pasta-making show is free. So is the clowning around.

When Benito Calanni rode up on his old Peugeot bicycle, he waved. Bonfigli was ready for him.

Calanni, who is 80 and from Sicily, is another member of the Cassinelli half-century club.

On this trip, he bought a slab of Parmigiano-Reggiano — “the best in Astoria, New York and even America.”

Bonfigli tried to backpedal his over-the-top comment, and there was a lot of animated banter about it in Italian.

“Benito doesn’t come for the great pasta,” he said, switching to English.

Calanni, happily taking the bait, concurred. “I come for the insults.”

As he rode off, satisfied with his insults and cheese, another regular Cassinelli commuter took his place.

Tina Pagano, who declared that she is not merely 79 but 79 1/2, makes regular trips from her home in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of New York.

“This is the only kind of pasta my grandchildren will eat,” she said, adding that she’s been a customer since about 1968.

Her 18-year-old granddaughter, Valentina Ciminera, who was carrying out a big bag of ravioli and tortellini for her, enthusiastically confirmed the veracity of this statement.

As it neared closing time, Gisel Riccoboni, Costella’s daughter, prepared 5-pound bags of pasta for wholesale clients. (Several restaurants in Manhattan and Long Island rely on Cassinelli for their pasta.)

Cali’s order was rung up, and he and Bonfigli started swapping spaghetti stories. Again, the conversation was in Italian, and it quickly turned to recipes.

Whose bucatini is the best?

Bonfigli pointed to Cali, who is not shy about his pasta-making prowess: “His is better, but mine is easier.”

Cali returned the compliment: “Cassinelli is.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

NANCY A. RUHLING © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: What this 76-year-old man can teach about healing World What this 76-year-old man can teach about healing
World: J.J. Watt offers to pay for funerals of Santa Fe school shooting victims World J.J. Watt offers to pay for funerals of Santa Fe school shooting victims
World: Suspect in Texas school shooting confesses, authorities say World Suspect in Texas school shooting confesses, authorities say
World: Scouring hate off Facebook in Germany World Scouring hate off Facebook in Germany
World: Israeli appeal to evangelicals stirs old fears World Israeli appeal to evangelicals stirs old fears
World: Democrat's keep-left strategy tested in Georgia World Democrat's keep-left strategy tested in Georgia



Top Articles

1 World Israeli appeal to evangelicals stirs old fearsbullet
2 World Democrat's keep-left strategy tested in Georgiabullet
3 World Fatal shooting follows graduation outside Atlantabullet
4 World Scouring hate off Facebook in Germanybullet
5 World Trump Jr. And other aides met with gulf emissary offering...bullet
6 World The long-running pasta show of queensbullet
7 World More than 100 die as aging Cuban airliner crashesbullet
8 World After deadly New Jersey crash, scrutinizing the...bullet
9 World 'Please pray': Santa Fe is a town that has long...bullet
10 Entertainment No seat in the fitting room for mebullet

Related Articles

Beauty Bits OMG Kate Middleton looks amazing at the royal wedding — 3 weeks after giving birth
Girl Smarts Meghan Markle's dog is totally going to make an appearance before the day's over
British Royal Wedding 5 key moments from the event
Royal Wedding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are married!

World

Saudi Arabia detains activists who pushed to end ban on women driving
World Saudi Arabia detains activists who pushed to end ban on women driving
Santa Fe, Texas, School shooting leaves at least 3 dead; suspect is in custody
World Santa Fe, Texas, School shooting leaves at least 3 dead; suspect is in custody
Trump administration to tie health facilities' funding to abortion restrictions
World Trump administration to tie health facilities' funding to abortion restrictions
Malaysia seizes Najib's 'Rather Big' trove of jewels and handbags
World Malaysia seizes Najib's 'Rather Big' trove of jewels and handbags