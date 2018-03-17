The Trump Administration's Major Departures

news

The possible shake-ups come after Trump’s dismissal of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson via Twitter and at least two dozen other departures during his tenure — so far.

Andrew McCabe, fired March 16, 2018

FBI deputy director

McCabe was fired after the Justice Department rejected an appeal that would have let him retire. He is accused in a yet-to-be-released internal report of failing to be forthcoming about a conversation he authorized between FBI officials and a journalist.

Rick Dearborn, resigned March 16, 2018

White House deputy chief of staff

Dearborn had been overseeing a broad cross section of departments, including the political department.

Gary D. Cohn, resignation announced March 6, 2018

Director of White House National Economic Council

The announcement of the resignation of Cohn, Trump’s top economic adviser, came as Cohn seemed poised to lose an internal struggle over the president’s plan to impose large tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Hope Hicks, resignation announced Feb. 27, 2018

White House communications director

Hicks, one of Trump’s most trusted advisers, announced in early March that she would resign in the coming weeks.

Rex Tillerson, fired March 13, 2018

Secretary of State

Tillerson learned he had been fired when a top aide showed him a tweet from Trump announcing that he would be replaced by Mike Pompeo, the CIA director.

John McEntee, forced out March 12, 2018

Trump’s personal aide

McEntee, who served as Trump’s personal assistant since Trump won the presidency, was forced out of his position and escorted from the White House after an investigation into his finances caused his security clearance to be revoked.

Rachel L. Brand, resigned Feb. 9, 2018

Associate attorney general

The No. 3 official at the Justice Department stepped down after nine months to take a job at Walmart.

David Sorensen, forced out Feb. 9, 2018

White House speechwriter

Sorensen resigned after a news report detailed accusations from a former wife who said he had abused her during their marriage.

Rob Porter, forced out Feb. 7, 2018

White House staff secretary

Porter resigned one day after his two former wives accused him in interviews of physical abuse during their marriages.

Brenda Fitzgerald, forced out Jan. 31, 2018

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Fitzgerald resigned over troubling financial investments in tobacco and health care companies that posed potential conflicts of interest.

Carl Higbie, forced out Jan. 18, 2018

Chief of external affairs for the Corporation for National and Community Service

Resigned under pressure after CNN surfaced disparaging remarks he had made in the past about black people, Muslims, gays and veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Dina H. Powell, resignation announced Dec. 8, 2017

White House deputy national security adviser

One of the most influential women in the Trump administration, Powell is returning to Goldman Sachs.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, fired Dec. 13, 2017

Director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison

A former contestant on Trump’s reality TV show “The Apprentice,” Newman was fired by Trump’s chief of staff, John F. Kelly.

Tom Price, forced out Sept. 29, 2017

Secretary of Health and Human Services

Price resigned under pressure after racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in travel bills for chartered flights.

Keith Schiller, resigned Sept. 20, 2017

Director of Oval Office operations

Trump’s longtime aide and former bodyguard decided to leave the White House soon after Kelly arrived.

Sebastian Gorka, forced out Aug. 25, 2017

Adviser

Gorka was forced at shortly after Steve Bannon left the White House.

George Sifakis, resignation announced Aug. 18, 2017

Director of White House Office of Public Liaison

Sifakis stepped down soon after Reince Priebus, Trump’s first chief of staff, was forced out.

Steve Bannon, forced out Aug. 18, 2017

Chief strategist

Trump’s populist chief strategist was pushed out shortly after Kelly took over as chief of staff.

Anthony Scaramucci, fired July 31, 2017

White House communications director

Scaramucci was fired on Kelly’s first day in the White House. His dismissal came days after he unloaded a crude verbal tirade against other members of the president’s staff in a conversation with a reporter for The New Yorker.

Reince Priebus, forced out July 28, 2017

White House chief of staff

Priebus was forced out after a stormy six-month tenure.

Sean Spicer, resigned July 21, 2017

White House press secretary

Spicer resigned after telling Trump he vehemently disagreed with his appointment of Scaramucci as his new communications director.

Mike Dubke, resigned June 2, 2017

White House communications director

Dubke told colleagues he was resigning for reasons that were “personal.”

K.T. McFarland, forced out May 19, 2017

White House deputy national security adviser

Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster pushed McFarland out after he took over for Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser. She was nominated as ambassador to Singapore but withdrew her nomination after it stalled in the Senate.

James B. Comey, fired May 9, 2017

FBI director

Trump said on national television that he fired Comey because he was frustrated over the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 campaign and its possible contacts with Trump’s advisers.

Katie Walsh, forced out March 30, 2017

White House deputy chief of staff

Walsh was forced out by Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and a top White House adviser, and other West Wing officials.

Michael Flynn, forced out Feb. 13, 2017

White House national security adviser

Flynn was forced to resign amid questions about whether he lied to administration officials about the nature of his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

