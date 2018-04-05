Home > The New York Times > World >

Top Court Rules Brazil Can Jail Former Leader


World Top court rules Brazil can jail former leader

Brazil’s top court ruled early Thursday that former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva can be sent to prison while he continues to appeal his corruption conviction —

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Brazilian former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, pictured in 2016, faces prison after the Supreme Court rejected his bid to remain free while appealing a corruption conviction play

Brazilian former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, pictured in 2016, faces prison after the Supreme Court rejected his bid to remain free while appealing a corruption conviction

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There was more at stake than the legal fate of da Silva, 72, who has a considerable lead in the polls for October’s presidential election.

The 6-5 ruling against the former president, who has called his prosecution a ploy to keep him off the ballot, is likely to call into question the legitimacy of the election in the eyes of many Brazilians.

Chief Justice Cármen Lúcia Antunes Rocha cast the deciding vote after midnight, at the end of a marathon session.

The country is still divided over the impeachment of da Silva’s chosen successor, Dilma Rousseff, who was removed from office in 2016 on charges of manipulating the federal budget to hide the nation’s economic problems.

Da Silva has been trying to reclaim the presidency. But last July, he was convicted of corruption and money laundering, and sentenced to almost 10 years in prison. In January, an appeals court upheld the conviction and increased the sentence to 12 years.

Da Silva appealed the sentence to the country’s top court, the Supreme Federal Court, asking to be allowed to remain free while additional appeals are pending.

But on Thursday, the court decided to maintain the status quo, which holds that defendants can be imprisoned after an appeals court upholds a verdict against them. Sérgio Moro, the judge who presided over da Silva’s trial, is now expected to issue an arrest warrant for the former president.

The ruling does not technically disqualify da Silva’s candidacy.

A different body — the Supreme Electoral Tribunal — will review each candidate’s eligibility forms starting in mid-August. It is widely expected to reject da Silva’s bid for office under the “clean slate” law, which disqualifies anyone who has a criminal conviction that has been upheld by an appeals court.

Legal experts say that da Silva could try to fight the electoral court’s ruling if he remained free, but that his imprisonment makes that quest all but impossible.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

ERNESTO LONDOÑO and SHASTA DARLINGTON © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Memphis rally embodies king's activist spirit World Memphis rally embodies king's activist spirit
World: White House edges back from brink of trade war World White House edges back from brink of trade war
World: Police fatally shoot Brooklyn man after falsely believing he had a gun World Police fatally shoot Brooklyn man after falsely believing he had a gun
World: Boracay, idyllic philippines resort island, is closed to tourists World Boracay, idyllic philippines resort island, is closed to tourists
World: Trump is 'saving us': Minnesota mining country warms to tariffs and GOP World Trump is 'saving us': Minnesota mining country warms to tariffs and GOP
World: Several wounded in shooting at Youtube headquarters; police say female suspect is dead World Several wounded in shooting at Youtube headquarters; police say female suspect is dead



Top Articles

1 World Trump Foresees National Guard Securing Borderbullet
2 World Several wounded in shooting at Youtube headquarters; police say...bullet
3 World How U.S. fuel economy standards compare with the rest of the...bullet
4 World Amazon has lots of company as Trump slams 'stupid' businessesbullet
5 World Markets that climbed the Trump bump are tumbling down from itbullet
6 World Teachers walk out in 2 states as fervor spreadsbullet
7 World White House unveils tariffs on 1,300 Chinese productsbullet
8 World In Texas, Cruz is facing an unusual challenge: A...bullet
9 World British lab has not identified 'precise source' of...bullet
10 World Trump is 'saving us': Minnesota mining country...bullet

Related Articles

World Michel Temer, Brazil's deeply unpopular president, signals a run for new term
Politics Brazil's top court rejected a convicted ex-president's petition to avoid jail time while he seeks reelection
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Brazil's Supreme Court to rule on prison for ex-president
Lula da Silva 5 key questions for Brazil in ex-President's court showdown
Lula da Silva Brazil's ex leader campaigns after shots fired at bus
In Brazil President Lula, election rival hold dueling rallies after gunfire
In Brazil Shots fired at President Lula's campaign bus; nobody hit
Lula da Silva Brazil appeals court to rule on on ex president's latest challenge
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Brazil's ex-president in dates
Brazil Court to rule Monday on Lula corruption case

World

Youtube employees await instructions from law enforcement after a shooting at YouTube's campus in San Bruno, Calif., April 3, 2018. According to police, at least four people were injured, one of them critically, in a shooting at the headquarters by a woman who died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
World Youtube shooter is identified; motive is unknown
null
World On a range of foreign policy issues, president reverts to candidate Trump
A Chinese state-owned steel plant last year in Hebei. Many of the trade measures that President Trump has proposed, including tariffs on foreign steel and
World Looming China trade action divides industry and roils markets
Snow blankets Prospect Park in Brooklyn, April 2, 2018. Frustrated drivers flooded social media with complaints about New York City’s decision to retain parking rules on an unusually slushy spring day. By midmorning, 4.8 inches of snow had fallen in Central Park.
World Drivers fume over parking rules during snowstorm