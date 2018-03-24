Home > The New York Times > World >

Trump Approves New Limits on Transgender Troops in the Military


World Trump approves new limits on transgender troops in the military

WASHINGTON — Transgender troops who are in the U.S. military may remain in the ranks, the White House said late Friday, but the Pentagon could require them to serve according to their gender at birth.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The policy directive that President Donald Trump signed flatly stated that “transgender persons who require or have undergone gender transition are disqualified from military service.”

But it also largely gives the Pentagon the ability to make exceptions where it sees fit.

The policy adopts recommendations that Trump received last month from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. It comes after court rulings froze the president’s initial ban on transgender troops — issued in July — as potentially unconstitutional.

“In my professional judgment, these policies will place the Department of Defense in the strongest position to protect the American people, to fight and win America’s wars, and to ensure the survival and success of our service members around the world,” Mattis wrote in a summary of his recommendations to the president.

The policy announcement outraged advocates for transgender troops, and the advocates vowed to fight the limits in court.

“There is no evidence to support a policy that bars from military service patriotic Americans who are medically fit and able to deploy,” said Aaron Belkin, the director of the Palm Center, which focuses on sexuality and the military. “Our troops and our nation deserve better.”

In a series of Twitter posts in July, Trump announced that “the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.”

He said he decided to issue the ban after consulting generals and military experts, although Mattis was given only a day’s notice. In August, Trump directed the Pentagon reverse an Obama administration policy that had allowed transgender people — or those diagnosed with gender dysphoria, or had discomfort with their biological gender — to serve in the military.

In October, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia temporarily blocked Trump’s ban and said the reasoning behind it was most likely unconstitutional because it represented a “disapproval of transgender people generally.” Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly had ruled that the military’s current policy should remain in place.

The new policy must first be published in the Federal Register, which generally requires new rules to be reviewed and subject to a public comment period before they are enacted.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

HELENE COOPER and THOMAS GIBBONS-NEFF © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: The dramatic last hours as agents stalked the Austin bomber World The dramatic last hours as agents stalked the Austin bomber
World: Trump sets $60 billion in punitive tariffs on Chinese goods World Trump sets $60 billion in punitive tariffs on Chinese goods
World: New York GOP's hopes are raised by Nixon. (Cynthia, that is.) World New York GOP's hopes are raised by Nixon. (Cynthia, that is.)
World: Hawk among hawks eager to confront foreign adversaries World Hawk among hawks eager to confront foreign adversaries
World: In South Korea, another former president lands in jail World In South Korea, another former president lands in jail
World: In Austin, a bomber's rampage exposes racial fault lines long buried World In Austin, a bomber's rampage exposes racial fault lines long buried



Top Articles

1 World After Russian spy poisoning, Britain tells public to wash clothes...bullet
2 World Security video of red pickup and pink gloves led to bomberbullet
3 World Hawk among hawks eager to confront foreign adversariesbullet
4 World In South Korea, another former president lands in jailbullet
5 World New York GOP's hopes are raised by Nixon. (Cynthia, that is.)bullet
6 World The dramatic last hours as agents stalked the Austin bomberbullet
7 World In 2013 race, actress practiced her script in the...bullet
8 World Trump sets $60 billion in punitive tariffs on...bullet
9 World Trump approves new limits on transgender troops in...bullet
10 World Embracing China, Facebook and himself,...bullet

Related Articles

Politics Andrew McCabe has a sobering message for former FBI colleagues after his 'nightmare' firing
Politics Fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe unleashes on Trump
Politics New emails show George Papadopoulos communicated with Michael Flynn and Steve Bannon during Trump's 2016 campaign
Tech Jim Carrey has taken his criticism of Trump to a new level with a sexually explicit drawing of the president
Politics Another congressional panel just summoned Mark Zuckerberg — and it could be the tip of the iceberg
Finance Stocks suffer biggest weekly drop in more than 2 years amid trade-war worries
Politics A Pennsylvania school district gave each classroom a 5-gallon bucket of rocks for students to throw at potential shooters
Tech Law-enforcement officers raid Cambridge Analytica's headquarters in London
Politics Trump wants Congress to do something nearly impossible to give him more power over government spending
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today

World

President Donald Trump discusses pending sales of weapons with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, at the White House in Washington, March 20, 2018. The State Department said on Thursday that it had approved the sale of an estimated $670 million in anti-tank missiles to Saudi Arabia.
World State dept. Approves $670 million arms deal with Saudi Arabia
John Bolton, the former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, arrives at Trump Tower in New York, Dec. 2, 2016. Bolton, a hard-liner who has met regularly with Trump to discuss foreign policy, will replace Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as the administration’s national security adviser, the White House said on March 22, 2018.
World President chooses hard-liner for 3rd security adviser as shake-up continues
U.S. President Donald Trump, with Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson (L).
World U.S. exempts some allies from tariffs, but may opt for quotas
People walk under heavy snow.
World Snow greets New York region on first full day of spring