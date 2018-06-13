Trump Blasts De Niro on His Way Home From Singapore: 'Wake Up Punchy!'

news

“____ Trump,” De Niro shouted into the microphone Sunday, before introducing Bruce Springsteen. “It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump!’ It’s just ‘____ Trump!'” he said. The crowd gave him a standing ovation. De Niro flexed both of his arms.

At an event in Toronto on Monday, De Niro apologized to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, and to others who attended the Group of 7 summit meeting in Quebec last week, for what he called the president’s “idiotic behavior.”

Trump had refused to sign a communiqué at the summit and called Trudeau “dishonest” and “weak” in a tweet afterward. De Niro said Trump’s behavior was “a disgrace” and “disgusting.”

In a two-tweet thread Tuesday afternoon, Trump called De Niro “a very Low IQ individual,” who had “received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies.”

“I watched him last night and truly believe he may be ‘punch-drunk,'” added the president, who was en route back to the United States from Singapore. It was unclear if he was referring to De Niro’s remarks at the Tonys or in Canada.

“Wake up Punchy!” the president concluded, after boasting about the U.S. economy.

Representatives for De Niro declined to comment on the president’s tweets.

About 15 minutes before posting about the actor, the president tweeted that he had gotten along great with Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader. “Great progress was made on the denuclearization,” the president wrote.

Sunday night was not the first time De Niro, who starred in one of Trump’s favorite movies, “Goodfellas,” had used a public stage to hurl insults and expletives at the president. In January, before introducing Meryl Streep at the National Board of Review awards gala, he used vulgarities when referring to Trump. De Niro also called Trump a “fool” and the “baby-in-chief.”

And his tweet Tuesday was not the first time Trump had called someone a “low IQ individual.” He used that same insult to describe Mika Brzezinski, the co-host of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, in June of last year, and Maxine Waters, a Democratic congresswoman from California, in March.

