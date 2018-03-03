Home > The New York Times > World >

Trump Seen Pressing Congress Not to Fund Hudson Rail Tunnel


World Trump seen pressing congress not to fund Hudson rail tunnel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump is pressing congressional Republicans to oppose funding for a new rail tunnel between New York and New Jersey, using the power of his office to block a key priority for the region and his Democratic rivals, according to several people with knowledge of his actions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Gateway project would expand rail service beneath the Hudson River, a transportation corridor badly in need of infrastructure improvements. play

The Gateway project would expand rail service beneath the Hudson River, a transportation corridor badly in need of infrastructure improvements.

(Todd Heisler/The New York Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Trump urged Speaker Paul Ryan this week not to support funding for the $30 billion project, two people familiar with the conversation said.

The president’s decision to weigh in forcefully against the so-called Gateway infrastructure project, which has been one of the top U.S. transportation priorities for years, adds a significant obstacle to getting the project underway in the near future.

Trump’s opposition to the project is in part the result of his belief that it is important to Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, according to one person with knowledge of the president’s thinking.

Trump has told Republicans that it makes no sense to give Schumer something that he covets — funding for the tunnel project — at a time that Schumer is blocking Trump’s nominees and other parts of his agenda, the person said.

The president, who was at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Friday night for a Republican fundraiser, has told members of his party that they should not support initial funding for the project in the spending bill that lawmakers in Washington must pass this month to fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year, according to the people with knowledge of the conversations.

News of the president’s efforts was first reported by The Washington Post.

The Obama administration had informally agreed that the federal government would split the cost of the first phase of the project with New York and New Jersey. That phase was estimated to cost $11 billion, out of about $30 billion for the entire initiative.

The project would supplement the existing tubes that carry trains under the Hudson River. Those tubes are more than 100 years old and in urgent need of an overhaul after filling with saltwater during Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MICHAEL D. SHEAR and PATRICK McGEEHAN © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Barbara Lekberg, artist with a blowtorch, dies at 92 World Barbara Lekberg, artist with a blowtorch, dies at 92
World: World's longest-imprisoned journalist is freed in Uzbekistan World World's longest-imprisoned journalist is freed in Uzbekistan
World: At least 5 die as nor'easter topples trees and strands travelers World At least 5 die as nor'easter topples trees and strands travelers
World: Condé Nast's 26-year-old man of the moment World Condé Nast's 26-year-old man of the moment
World: Theresa May says U.K. Has to face 'hard facts' on Brexit World Theresa May says U.K. Has to face 'hard facts' on Brexit
World: Happy hour at the hay-adams with Nigel Farage, Brexit's bad boy World Happy hour at the hay-adams with Nigel Farage, Brexit's bad boy



Top Articles

1 World U.S. closes door on christians who fled Iranbullet
2 World Condé Nast's 26-year-old man of the momentbullet
3 World At least 5 die as nor'easter topples trees and strands travelersbullet
4 World Theresa May says U.K. Has to face 'hard facts' on Brexitbullet
5 World Kroger Raises Age Limits on Gun Sales, Joining Walmart and...bullet
6 World With $240 million deal, floodgates open for air rights...bullet
7 World Fed chair Powell indicates he'll keep bolstering...bullet
8 World Trump seen pressing congress not to fund Hudson rail...bullet
9 World World's longest-imprisoned journalist is freed in...bullet
10 World A week of policy surprises leaves even Trump's...bullet

Related Articles

Politics 'Unstable, inept, inexperienced, and also unethical': Former CIA director delivers a brutal assessment of Trump
World Condé Nast's 26-year-old man of the moment
World Happy hour at the hay-adams with Nigel Farage, Brexit's bad boy
World A week of policy surprises leaves even Trump's supporters confused
World As in life, Billy Graham draws a huge crowd as thousands pay their final respects
Politics Anthony Scaramucci is barred from visiting the White House
Politics VA secretary David Shulkin is said to be acting erratically amid reports of a new internal investigation
Politics A mysterious professor who told the Trump campaign about 'dirt' on Hillary Clinton has gone off the grid
Politics Trump became 'unglued' and started a trade war on impulse
Politics Robert Mueller is reportedly looking into whether Jared Kushner used his family's business to influence US foreign policy

World

null
World As in life, Billy Graham draws a huge crowd as thousands pay their final respects
null
World 'You're evil!': Mother rages at nanny during murder trial
A winter weather front from Siberia kept most parts of northern Europe below freezing Wednesday
World Dangerous nor'easter plows toward east coast
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal.
World Georgia lawmakers pass bill that stings Delta over nra position