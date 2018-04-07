Home > The New York Times > World >

Trump Signs Memo Ordering End to 'Catch and Release' policy


World Trump signs memo ordering end to 'catch and release' immigration policy

President Donald Trump issued a memorandum on Friday directing his administration to move quickly to bring an end to “catch and release,”.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Trump signs memo ordering end to 'catch and release' immigration policy play

Trump signs memo ordering end to 'catch and release' immigration policy

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The directive does not, on its own, toughen immigration policy or take concrete steps to do so; it merely directs officials to report to the president about steps they are taking to “expeditiously end ‘catch and release’ practices.”

But it is a symbolic move by Trump to use his executive action to solve a problem that he has bitterly complained Congress will not.

It also caps a week that began with the president offering tough talk on immigration and ended with his ordering the National Guard to patrol the southwestern border, a move formalized Friday night when Defense Secretary Jim Mattis signed orders to deploy up to 4,000 troops.

“The safety and security of the American people is the president’s highest priority, and he will keep his promise to protect our country and to ensure that our laws are respected,” Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, said in a statement announcing the memorandum.

“At the same time, the president continues to call on congressional Democrats to cease their staunch opposition to border security and to stop blocking measures that are vital to the safety and security of the United States,” she added.

The memo appears intended to prod the administration to move more rapidly in cracking down on unauthorized immigrants at the border, a goal laid out in an executive order Trump issued last year during his first week in office.

The latest directive instructs the departments of Homeland Security, Defense, Justice, and Health and Human Services to report to the president within 45 days on their efforts to ensure that those immigrants are detained, including steps taken to allocate money to build detention facilities near the borders.

The agencies must also detail efforts to ensure unauthorized entrants do not “exploit” parole and asylum laws to stay in the United States, including evaluating how they determine whether migrants have “credible fear” of returning to their country of origin — the legal bar that people claiming asylum must meet to avoid prompt removal.

The memo also orders a list of existing facilities, including military sites, that could be used to detain those violating immigration law, and detailed statistics on credible claims of fear and how they have been processed since 2009.

The directive gives officials 75 days to report to Trump on additional resources or authorities they need to end catch-and-release practices. And within 60 days, it asks the secretaries of state and homeland security to submit a report on actions they are taking against countries that “refuse to expeditiously accept the repatriation of their nationals,” including whether the United States has punished them by refusing to grant visas to their citizens — and if not, why not.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

JULIE HIRSCHFELD DAVIS © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Prosecutor seeks to discredit defense experts in nanny trial World Prosecutor seeks to discredit defense experts in nanny trial
World: Texas congressman who settled harassment case with taxpayer funds resigns World Texas congressman who settled harassment case with taxpayer funds resigns
World: Texas lawmaker in sex settlement resigns World Texas lawmaker in sex settlement resigns
World: Putting Trump's Trade Bombast to the Test World Putting Trump's Trade Bombast to the Test
World: Amid opposition, Brooklyn museum stands by its new curator of African arts, who is white World Amid opposition, Brooklyn museum stands by its new curator of African arts, who is white
World: Old guard and new guard battle it out as American takes lead World Old guard and new guard battle it out as American takes lead



Top Articles

1 World Trump escalates fight with China in tariff threatbullet
2 World Everyone knew he was mentally ill, except the officers who shot himbullet
3 World Gulag expert is acquitted in porn casebullet
4 World Amid opposition, Brooklyn museum stands by its new curator...bullet
5 World Malaysian leader jump-starts elections and stacks the oddsbullet
6 World Texas lawmaker in sex settlement resignsbullet
7 World As migrant caravan splinters, Trump takes credit and...bullet
8 World Trump signs memo ordering end to 'catch and release'...bullet
9 World Memphis rally embodies king's activist spiritbullet
10 World White House tries to pull NAFTA back from brink...bullet

Related Articles

World Markets that climbed the Trump bump are tumbling down from it
World Trump returns to a hard line on immigrants
World Teachers walk out in 2 states as fervor spreads
World Stormy Daniels case should be resolved privately, Trump's lawyers say
World Jeweler to the stars flees as India seethes over bank fraud
World Trump says DACA is 'dead' and calls on Mexico to enforce border security
World Eager refugees courted for jobs in tight market
World With loopholes, state protests tax law
World China slaps tariffs on U.S. Products in warning shot to Trump
World Venting on immigration, Trump vows 'no more DACA deal' and threatens NAFTA

World

Texas begins sending national guard troops to mexican border
World Texas begins sending national guard troops to Mexican border
Chief of staff advised a resistant trump to fire epa chief
World Chief of staff advised a resistant Trump to fire EPA chief
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, center, with State Sens. Andrea Stewart-Cousins (left) and Jeff Klein, at a joint news conference in Manhattan, April 4, 2018. The two warring factions of Democratic lawmakers have agreed to reunite and end seven years of infighting that has helped give Republicans a foothold of power in Albany.
World New York's democrats ended a 7-year civil war. Now comes the hard part.
Corey Johnson
World A modern touch at city hall with help from a museum seeking money