Home > The New York Times > World >

Trump Suggests Mueller Is Trying to Hurt Republicans in Midterms


World Trump suggests Mueller is trying to hurt republicans in midterms

President Donald Trump raged anew Sunday about the special counsel investigation, charging that it had turned up no evidence of collusion with Russia and was now casting a worldwide net so that it could stay active until the midterm elections and harm Republicans’ chances.

  • Published:
Trump suggests Mueller is trying to hurt republicans in midterms play

Trump suggests Mueller is trying to hurt republicans in midterms

(Elpublicante)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In a series of morning tweets that has become a weekend ritual for the president, Trump pointed to a New York Times report that detailed how Robert Mueller, the special counsel, is examining whether Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates offered help to the Trump campaign, and whether they coordinated with Russia in doing so.

“Things are really getting ridiculous,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The Failing and Crooked (but not as Crooked as Hillary Clinton) @nytimes has done a long & boring story indicating that the World’s most expensive Witch Hunt has found nothing on Russia & me so now they are looking at the rest of the World!”

The president did not challenge the accuracy of The Times’ account, which was the first indication that countries other than Russia may have offered assistance to his campaign in the months before the presidential election. But he suggested that the breadth of the inquiry was proof that Mueller’s investigation was a partisan exercise geared toward harming Republican congressional candidates.

“Now that the Witch Hunt has given up on Russia and is looking at the rest of the World, they should easily be able to take it into the Mid-Term Elections where they can put some hurt on the Republican Party,” Trump said. “Don’t worry about Dems FISA Abuse, missing Emails or Fraudulent Dossier!”

Trump was alluding to his contention that a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court warrant that was granted to look at Carter Page, one of his campaign associates, was improperly obtained and based on false information provided by his political opponents, including a dossier that included salacious information about him.

Under pressure from Trump and his Republican allies in Congress, the Justice Department said in March that it would begin an investigation into the surveillance of Page. Law enforcement officials had long had concerns that Page, a former investment banker based in Moscow, was acting as a Russian agent.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

JULIE HIRSCHFELD DAVIS © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: What this 76-year-old man can teach about healing World What this 76-year-old man can teach about healing
World: The long-running pasta show of queens World The long-running pasta show of queens
World: J.J. Watt offers to pay for funerals of Santa Fe school shooting victims World J.J. Watt offers to pay for funerals of Santa Fe school shooting victims
World: Suspect in Texas school shooting confesses, authorities say World Suspect in Texas school shooting confesses, authorities say
World: Scouring hate off Facebook in Germany World Scouring hate off Facebook in Germany
World: Israeli appeal to evangelicals stirs old fears World Israeli appeal to evangelicals stirs old fears



Top Articles

1 World Israeli appeal to evangelicals stirs old fearsbullet
2 World Democrat's keep-left strategy tested in Georgiabullet
3 World Fatal shooting follows graduation outside Atlantabullet
4 World Scouring hate off Facebook in Germanybullet
5 World The long-running pasta show of queensbullet
6 World Trump Jr. And other aides met with gulf emissary...bullet
7 World After deadly New Jersey crash, scrutinizing the safety...bullet
8 World More than 100 die as aging Cuban airliner crashesbullet
9 World 'Please pray': Santa Fe is a town that has long...bullet
10 Entertainment No seat in the fitting room for mebullet

Related Articles

World U.S. Suspending new tariffs while negotiating trade with China, Mnuchin says
Trump US president, Moon discuss N. Korea's threat to scrap summit
Beijing US, China agree to abandon trade war
North Korea Country demands Seoul return waitress 'defectors'
Texas Shooting Officers 'did what they could': chief
Opinion Would requiring drug ads to cite their cost really lower prices?

World

U.S. Suspending new tariffs while negotiating trade with China, Mnuchin says
World U.S. Suspending new tariffs while negotiating trade with China, Mnuchin says
Saudi Arabia detains activists who pushed to end ban on women driving
World Saudi Arabia detains activists who pushed to end ban on women driving
Santa Fe, Texas, School shooting leaves at least 3 dead; suspect is in custody
World Santa Fe, Texas, School shooting leaves at least 3 dead; suspect is in custody
Trump administration to tie health facilities' funding to abortion restrictions
World Trump administration to tie health facilities' funding to abortion restrictions