Home > The New York Times > World >

Trump Targets Chinese Goods for Stiff Tariffs


World Trump targets chinese goods for stiff tariffs

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday plans to announce at least $50 billion worth of annual tariffs and other penalties on China for its theft of technology and trade secrets...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping play

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping

(Carlos Barria/Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The measures would mark Trump’s most aggressive move yet against a fast-rising economic rival that he has accused of preying on the United States.

The measures will be targeted at imported Chinese goods in as many as 100 categories — from shoes and clothing to consumer electronics — and will impose restrictions on Chinese investments in the United States, people briefed on the measures said. Trump will instruct the Treasury Department to pursue restrictions on certain types of Chinese investments to counter China’s ambitious industrial policy, which aims to dominate cutting-edge sectors like artificial intelligence and mobile technology, officials said.

For Trump, the steps fulfill a frequent campaign pledge to crack down on China. But the actions will only ratchet up tensions with the Chinese government at a moment when Trump needs its support for his campaign to curb North Korea’s nuclear program.

The announcement comes hard on the heels of Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which are aimed at combating a flood of cheap metals into the United States, including Chinese steel. Taken together, Trump’s actions demonstrate his resolve to turn away from a decadeslong move toward open markets and integrated world economies and toward a more starkly protectionist approach.

China has long argued that both sides benefit from the flow of Chinese money into the United States. At a daily news briefing Wednesday, Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry, reiterated that the country does not want a trade war and that the economic ties between the two countries have lowered costs for American consumers. Hua added that China would be ready to retaliate, without providing details.

The effect of the China tariffs would be larger and more concentrated than the steel and aluminum measures and would have a bigger impact on U.S. consumers. The steel and aluminum tariffs would affect imports of roughly $33 billion, excluding Canada and Mexico, which are expected to be exempt, said Joseph Parilla of the Brookings Institution. The China moves would affect at least $50 billion a year in imports, officials said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MARK LANDLER and ALAN RAPPEPORT © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Pritzker to Face Rauner in Illinois Governor Race World Pritzker to Face Rauner in Illinois Governor Race
World: Russia, a founder of a chemical arms watchdog, is in its cross hairs World Russia, a founder of a chemical arms watchdog, is in its cross hairs
World: Fed up, teachers in Oklahoma may walk next World Fed up, teachers in Oklahoma may walk next
World: Former playboy model sues to speak on alleged Trump affair World Former playboy model sues to speak on alleged Trump affair
World: The actress, the governor and performance politics World The actress, the governor and performance politics
World: Fearing new outbreaks, Brazil will vaccinate country against yellow fever World Fearing new outbreaks, Brazil will vaccinate country against yellow fever



Top Articles

1 World Fed up, teachers in Oklahoma may walk nextbullet
2 World Putin wins Russia election, and broad mandate for 4th termbullet
3 World Soldier in bloody Niger mission had warned of gaps, defense...bullet
4 World Fearing new outbreaks, Brazil will vaccinate country against...bullet
5 World Former playboy model sues to speak on alleged Trump affairbullet
6 World Hunt for Texas bomber: solving a life-or-death jigsaw puzzlebullet
7 World Brother of Nikolas Cruz arrested on trespassing charge...bullet
8 World Keith O'brien, cardinal ousted in sex scandal, dies...bullet
9 World Will James Comey's book be the next 'fire and fury'?bullet
10 World 'We're losing the fight': tuberculosis batters a...bullet

Related Articles

Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (FB, GOOG)
Entertainment Users deserting facebook in wake of missteps
Tech Zuckerberg finally speaks on Cambridge Analytica scandal: He’s willing to testify to Congress, and thinks tech should be regulated
Politics Israeli hackers reportedly gave Cambridge Analytica stolen private emails of two world leaders
Politics Saudi Arabia's crown prince reportedly bragged about having Jared Kushner 'in his pocket' after being told classified information meant for Trump
Politics Trump is about to take a direct shot at China in a growing trade battle
Opinion A new Italy, imagined by artists and demagogues
Tech US senators still want Mark Zuckerberg to testify on the Cambridge Analytica scandal under oath
Politics Trump has had more staff turnover than any administration in modern history
Tech 'I'm really sorry that this happened': Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologizes for massive Cambridge Analytica data scandal

World

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls for help for those whose livelihoods have been disrupted by global economic shifts
World Canada plans to tighten gun reviews and records
US President Donald Trump, pictured here with Vladimir Putin at an APEC summit late year, congratulated his Russian counterpart on his re-election
World Trump congratulates Putin on re-election, but fails to mention meddling in us
President Donald Trump with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin during a roundtable discussion on tax cuts in St. Louis, Mo., on March 14, 2018. The Trump administration on Monday, March 19, announced it was broadening sanctions against Venezuela, blacklisting four government officials and banning a digital currency President Nicolás Maduro created last month to circumvent financial sanctions on his economically strapped nation.
World White House bans Venezuela's digital currency and imposes further sanctions
Actress Cynthia Nixon -- shown here at rally outside Trump Tower in 2017 -- is running for the New York governorship
World Cynthia Nixon enters race for New York Governor