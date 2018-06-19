Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > The New York Times > World >

Trump Threatens Tariffs on Another $200 Billion of Chinese Goods


World Trump threatens tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump further escalated his trade fight with China on Monday, saying his administration was prepared to impose tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods and potentially even more if Beijing continues to fight back.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Trump’s threat, in response to retaliatory measures by China, was the latest volley in a dizzying trade dispute that has pitted the world’s two largest economies against each other and resulted in a seemingly endless game of one-upsmanship.

The president called it punishment for what he said was an attempt by Beijing to keep the United States “at a permanent and unfair disadvantage.”

“China apparently has no intention of changing its unfair practices related to the acquisition of American intellectual property and technology,” Trump said in a statement. “Rather than altering those practices, it is now threatening United States companies, workers, and farmers who have done nothing wrong,” he added, calling China’s response “unacceptable.”

The tit for tat began Friday, when Trump said Washington would move ahead with tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, including agricultural and industrial machinery. The action provoked an immediate response from Beijing, which said it would place its own tariffs on $50 billion worth of American goods, including beef, poultry, tobacco and cars.

On Monday, Trump raised the ante even further, saying that he had directed Robert E. Lighthizer, the U.S. trade representative, to pursue another $200 billion worth of tariffs.

China’s Commerce Ministry responded swiftly to Trump’s threat, issuing a statement on its website that warned that if the Trump administration followed through, China would “have to adopt comprehensive measures combining quantity and quality to make a strong countermeasure.”

The rapid succession of trade threats has left little time for negotiations that could potentially defuse tensions between the two countries.

Whether President Xi Jinping of China agrees to bend to Trump’s demands remains an open question. With his latest move, Trump has escalated his trade threats to such a level that China can now no longer issue a proportional response. Last year, the United States exported only $130.4 billion of goods to China in total.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Ana Swanson, Keith Bradsher and Katie Rogers © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Supreme court dodges making major ruling on gerrymandering World Supreme court dodges making major ruling on gerrymandering
World: Apple's chief tries on role as ambassador from silicon valley World Apple's chief tries on role as ambassador from silicon valley
World: Trump repeats assertion that democrats are to blame for separating children at border World Trump repeats assertion that democrats are to blame for separating children at border
World: Trump resisting a growing wrath for separating migrant families World Trump resisting a growing wrath for separating migrant families
World: Lawsuit says voting system in long island town shuts out latinos World Lawsuit says voting system in long island town shuts out latinos
New York Times: Trumpism finds a safe space at a conservative women's conference New York Times Trumpism finds a safe space at a conservative women's conference



Top Articles

1 World White House confirms that Mulvaney deputy is pick to lead consumer...bullet
2 World We can't stop the hackersbullet
3 New York Times Trumpism finds a safe space at a conservative women's...bullet
4 World New bombing hits Afghanistan before Taliban cease-fire expiresbullet
5 World A financier's profit-minded mission to open a channel...bullet
6 World Jefferson descendants reflect on Sally Hemings exhibitbullet
7 World In Mexico, the coach's seat is always hotbullet
8 World Trump again falsely blames democrats for his...bullet
9 World Trump administration adopts a border policy...bullet
10 World Boston globe columnist suspended after review...bullet

Related Articles

New York Times Trumpism finds a safe space at a conservative women's conference
World New bombing hits Afghanistan before Taliban cease-fire expires
World 1 dead, 16 shot at New Jersey Arts Festival
World A financier's profit-minded mission to open a channel between Kushner and North Korea
World In Mexico, the coach's seat is always hot
World Chris Hardwick's AMC talk show yanked after abuse allegations
World Boston globe columnist suspended after review finds fabrications
World Trump again falsely blames democrats for his separation policy
World White House confirms that Mulvaney deputy is pick to lead consumer bureau

World

1 dead, 16 shot at New Jersey Arts Festival
World 1 dead, 16 shot at New Jersey Arts Festival
Chris hardwick's amc talk show yanked after abuse allegations
World Chris Hardwick's AMC talk show yanked after abuse allegations
Slave mistress gets her due at Monticello
World Slave mistress gets her due at Monticello
2 deputies in Kansas are fatally shot while transporting inmates
World 2 deputies in Kansas are fatally shot while transporting inmates