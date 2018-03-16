Home > The New York Times > World >

Vanessa Trump files for divorce from Donald Trump jr.

NEW YORK — Vanessa Haydon Trump, the wife of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., filed for divorce Thursday afternoon in a Manhattan court.

Donald Trump Jr., his wife, Vanessa Trump, and their children, exit a morning prayer service on Inauguration Day in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. Vanessa Haydon Trump, filed for divorce in a Manhattan court on March 15, 2018. They married in 2005 and have five children.

Donald Trump Jr., his wife, Vanessa Trump, and their children, exit a morning prayer service on Inauguration Day in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. Vanessa Haydon Trump, filed for divorce in a Manhattan court on March 15, 2018. They married in 2005 and have five children.

(Hilary Swift/The New York Times)
Vanessa Trump, 40, is seeking an uncontested divorce to end her 12-year marriage with the president’s son.

Trump Jr., 40, the eldest of five children from Donald Trump’s three marriages, met his wife, a former model, when his father introduced them at a 2003 fashion show. They married in 2005 at Mar-a-Lago, the family’s club in Palm Beach, Florida. They have five children.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple said in a joint statement. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

The couple live in midtown Manhattan during the week, and the family often spends weekends in the Catskills.

Trump Jr. and his brother Eric, 34, took over the management of the Trump Organization after their father was elected president. While his sister Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, moved to Washington and took senior jobs in the White House, Trump Jr. chose to stay in New York after the election.

He has stayed in close contact with his father, often defending the Trump administration on Twitter and in interviews on Fox News, and he recently campaigned in Pennsylvania for the Republican candidate in a special election.

The special counsel, Robert Mueller, is examining a June 2016 meeting Trump Jr. had with Russians offering dirt on Hillary Clinton and the president’s role in providing a misleading response to The New York Times last summer for an article about the meeting.

Last month, Vanessa Trump and her mother were hospitalized as a precaution after opening an envelope containing a white powdery substance that was later determined to be cornstarch, police officials said. A Massachusetts man was charged with sending the threatening letter. “No one should ever have to deal with this kind of sickening behavior,” Trump Jr. said on Twitter about the episode.

A onetime model with the Wilhelmina agency, Vanessa Trump was raised on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and once dated actor Leonardo DiCaprio. At the time of their engagement, Trump Jr. accepted a ring from the Bailey Banks & Biddle jewelry store in Short Hills, New Jersey, in exchange for publicity, recreating his proposal in a New Jersey mall.

The two were married 10 months after Donald Trump married former model Melania Knauss. In an interview last year with The Times, Trump Jr. said a romantic evening with his wife included dinner at home (he likes to cook) and, perhaps, a movie. He tweeted about when his wife “took/dragged” him to see “Fifty Shades Darker.” (He didn’t love it.)

Using her Twitter account with the handle @MrsVanessaTrump, she frequently retweeted her husband’s posts pertaining to family life, many of which include photographs of their weekends in the Catskills. But her tweets about him appeared to stop in June 2017. The last tweet referring to her husband was a family portrait in which she wished the president a happy birthday.

Trump Jr., who is active on Instagram, has posted mostly photos of him and his children in recent months. The last photograph with his wife was a photo of the family in February, when they were in Palm Beach celebrating a son’s birthday.

The New York Post first reported the divorce filing Thursday.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MATTHEW HAAG and JACEY FORTIN © 2018 The New York Times

