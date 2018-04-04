Home > The New York Times > World >

World White House unveils tariffs on 1,300 Chinese products

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will place a 25 percent tariff on Chinese products like flat-screen televisions, medical devices, aircraft parts and batteries...

President Donald Trump hands Chief of Staff Reince Priebus an executive order on January 20, 2017 as White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter looks on.

President Donald Trump hands Chief of Staff Reince Priebus an executive order on January 20, 2017 as White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter looks on.

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)
The move, which stems from a White House investigation into China’s use of pressure, intimidation and theft to obtain U.S. technologies, is likely to inflame an already-simmering trade war between the countries.

On Monday, China said it would slap tariffs on 128 American products in response to a separate White House plan to tax steel and aluminum from China and other countries.

The products targeted by the White House are part of its plan to go after China’s dominance in cutting-edge technologies like semiconductors, electric vehicles and advanced medical products — industries that China is pursuing dominance in as part of an industrial plan known as “Made in China 2025.”

The list of goods excludes many Chinese-made consumer products available for sale at Target or Walmart, including clothing, shoes and toys. But it will most likely increase costs for U.S. manufacturers that depend on imported parts because it concentrates heavily on machinery and high-tech components. The tariffs will be imposed on a total of $50 billion worth of Chinese products each year.

The designation of targeted products will be followed by a comment period in which U.S. companies can provide feedback to the Trump administration on the product choices. The administration will hold a public hearing on the submissions on May 15 in Washington, and companies will have until May 22 to file final objections.

Business groups swiftly criticized the move.

“Unilaterally imposing $50 billion of new tariffs without a long-term strategy that leads to economic reforms in China will only hurt America’s businesses, workers and families,” the Business Roundtable, a corporate trade group, said in a statement. “Instead, the administration should work with U.S. allies on an approach that advances meaningful reform in China without imposing significant harm on America’s economy.”

In a strongly worded statement Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy in the United States condemned the tariffs. “Such unilateralistic and protectionist action has gravely violated fundamental principles and values of the WTO,” the statement said. “It serves neither China’s interest, nor U.S. interest, even less the interest of the global economy.”

