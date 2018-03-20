Will James Comey's Book Be the Next 'Fire and Fury'?

news

The early interest in “A Higher Loyalty” is comparable to the advance buzz for “Fire and Fury:

Inside the Trump White House,” Michael Wolff’s exposé of the current administration, which was published earlier this year. Wolff’s book also hit the top of the Amazon best-sellers list before its release, and the publishing house and book sellers were unprepared for the demand.

There appears to be an enormous appetite for books that give insight into the Trump White House. “Fire and Fury” has sold more than 1 million copies across all formats, and it remains at the top of The New York Times’ hardcover nonfiction best-sellers list. It has been on the list for 10 weeks.

Similarly, upon its release, “Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump” by Michael Isikoff and David Corn sold so quickly that Amazon temporarily shut down the buy button on the book’s page, according to Twelve, an imprint of Hachette Book Group and the book’s publisher, likely believing bots were manipulating the sales. It has sold 47,000 copies in its first week, and on Monday evening it was right behind “A Higher Loyalty” on Amazon’s politics and social sciences best-sellers list.

Comey’s book dropped to No. 2 overall on Amazon on Monday — it was replaced with “A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo,” a parody book commissioned by John Oliver based on a picture book about the Pence family’s real-life rabbit, which was written by Pence’s daughter. Macmillan, which owns Flatiron Books, declined to comment on preorders, but they confirmed an initial printing of 450,000.

Comey stoked anticipation for “A Higher Loyalty” by responding to Trump’s tweets Sunday. “Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not,” he said.

In a statement, Macmillan said the book would “explore what good, ethical leadership looks like.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

CONCEPCIÓN DE LEÓN © 2018 The New York Times