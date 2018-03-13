Home > The New York Times > World >

Woman Who Defied Segregation in Canada Will Appear on Its Currency


World A black woman who defied segregation in Canada will appear on its currency

Nine years before Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give her seat to a white passenger on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, Viola Desmond tried to sit in a whites-only section of a movie theater in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Viola Desmond play

Viola Desmond

(TomoNews)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Desmond, a businesswoman who had her own line of cosmetics and who died in 1965, was prosecuted for trying to defraud the provincial government of 1 cent — the difference in sales tax for a seat in the balcony, where blacks were expected to sit and the whites-only ground floor ticket price.

While she offered to pay the tax, she was convicted and fined 26 Canadian dollars, including court costs, at a trial at which the theater owner acted as the prosecutor and she was without a lawyer.

Now she is about to become the first black person — and the first woman other than Queen Elizabeth — to appear on Canadian currency. The new series of $10 bills is to be released this year.

“Outside of the Underground Railroad story, which has a fair amount of mythologizing around it, Canadians do not know about black Canadian history,” said Barrington Walker, a history professor at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. “Black history was imagined as not central to the founding of the country.”

Underscoring Walker’s point, Desmond’s story was little known in Canada until her sister, Wanda Robson, began drawing attention to it after taking a course in 2003 on race relations. Robson, who unveiled the design of the bank note Thursday in Halifax, Nova Scotia, was 73 at the time of her studies at University College of Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, the sisters’ home province.

Desmond was an entrepreneur whose Halifax-based business had its own line of cosmetics. They were sold by the graduates of the Desmond School of Beauty Culture in Halifax.

A business trip to Sydney, Nova Scotia led to the moment that would eventually become Desmond’s legacy. After her car broke down in New Glasgow, she made her way to the Roseland Theater.

Unaware of its segregation policy restricting black customers to the balcony, she requested a ground floor seat. The cashier, without informing Desmond, sold her a ticket for the balcony. Once inside, she was challenged by an usher but refused to move upstairs. The theater manager called the police and Desmond, then 32 years old, was arrested and held overnight in jail.

After her conviction, Desmond tried to sue the theater and to have her criminal conviction overturned. Both efforts failed. But Nova Scotia introduced laws banning segregation in 1954 and the province formally apologized to Desmond and issued a posthumous pardon in 2010. Desmond died in New York at age 50 and was buried in Halifax.

“Her legal challenge galvanized the black community in Halifax’s north end and paved the way for a broader understanding of human rights across our country,” Bill Moreau, the finance minister who made the final selection for the bills, said at the unveiling of the design last week.

With Desmond on its currency, Canada will join several other countries that have moved toward portraying women other than monarchs on their currency.

Last summer, Mark Carney, the Canadian who is governor of the Bank of England, announced that novelist Jane Austen would appear on Britain’s 10-pound notes. The United States has plans to put the black abolitionist Harriet Tubman on $20 bills, but the Trump administration may not go forward with them.

Two years ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who describes himself as a feminist and whose government requires departments to examine their programs to ensure gender equality, said the country would introduce a woman who was not the monarch on the front of its bank notes. In a first, the Bank of Canada asked the public for nominations.

More than 26,000 suggestions poured in. The list was culled to 461 women, and a panel of experts from a variety of fields produced a shorter list for the government.

“It was amazing,” said Jonathan Rose, a professor of political studies at Queen’s University who is a member of the panel that made the recommendations. “It’s a re-imagining of our currency and the role it plays in defining the country.”

Although Desmond becomes the first woman other than the queen to be featured alone on the front of a Canadian bank note, she is not the first woman on Canadian money. Last year, for Canada’s 150th anniversary, the Bank of Canada issued a small number of special bank notes on which Agnes Macphail, the first woman elected to Parliament, shares the front with three male politicians.

Images of unidentified women, usually allegorical or generic, have appeared on the reverse sides of Canadian bank notes on and off since 1935.

Before Canada changed its immigration laws in the 1960s, nonwhite people struggled to immigrate to the country. Halifax was one of the few places in Canada with a substantial black community. Walker said that until the past decade or so, Canadian were generally unaware of Nova Scotia’s segregation system.

Desmond, he said, has changed that.

“It’s one of the exciting things about the Viola Desmond story,” he said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

IAN AUSTEN © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: As Putin's opponents flocked to London, his spies followed World As Putin's opponents flocked to London, his spies followed
World: China tightens control over financial sector World China tightens control over financial sector
World: Trump to preview parts for wall on first trip to hostile california World Trump to preview parts for wall on first trip to hostile california
World: Cuomo weighs state of emergency for New York City public housing World Cuomo weighs state of emergency for New York City public housing
World: 'Save me, save me': scores dead in plane crash in Kathmandu World 'Save me, save me': scores dead in plane crash in Kathmandu
World: Larry Kudlow is the new favorite to replace Gary Cohn World Larry Kudlow is the new favorite to replace Gary Cohn



Top Articles

1 World Trump to preview parts for wall on first trip to hostile californiabullet
2 World Trump to push ahead on gun training for school employees, white...bullet
3 World Saudi Aramco Public Listing May Be Delayed Until 2019bullet
4 World House GOP ends inquiry on collusionbullet
5 World A sudden promotion raises questions in the Brussels bubblebullet
6 World As jury meltdown subsides, focus falls on Percoco's wifebullet
7 World Hong Kong's pro-democracy bloc loses seats in electionbullet
8 World Conceding to NRA, Trump abandons brief gun control...bullet
9 World Colombian election brings divided congress to powerbullet
10 World Tillerson's Nairobi visit highlights proposed...bullet

Related Articles

Opinion President Trump's exaggerated and misleading claims on trade
Entertainment Questioning Brazen Steps by Kodak
Victor Kojo Bequin Meet the Ghanaian private chef cooking for all the big names including Nigeria’s ex president & Africa's 4th richest monarch
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, NFLX)
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, NFLX)
Finance Banks have a big appetite to join JPMorgan's blockchain party
Tech Criminals are reportedly abducting the 'cryptorich' to steal their Bitcoin (BTC)
Politics 'The Wall is the Wall': Trump pushes back after reports said his chief of staff talked him down on the border wall
Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Everything is getting smoked
Politics Trump just floated a new, implausible way for Mexico to 'indirectly' pay for the wall

World

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the international airport in Ndjamena, Chad, March 12, 2018. The Trump administration might remove Chad from the list of countries whose citizens face severe restrictions on visiting the United States, Tillerson said Monday on the last day of his African tour.
'World Poisoning of Russian ex-spy is 'almost beyond comprehension,' Tillerson says
President Donald Trump.
World The mideast peace plan is nearly finished. Is it dead on arrival?
Footage posted to social media shows the moment the helicopter hit the water.
World 5 people killed in helicopter crash in east river off manhattan
Outside the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, where the Saudi government locked up hundreds of influential businessmen in what it called an anti-corruption campaign, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 26, 2018. As the Saudi crown prince comes to the U.S. to court investment, new details cast doubts on his claims of a transparent, legal anti-corruption effort.
World Saudis said to use coercion and abuse to seize billions