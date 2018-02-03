Home > The New York Times > World >

Yellen, departing fed, will join brookings


World Yellen, departing fed, will join brookings

Janet L. Yellen, who completed her term as Federal Reserve chairwoman Friday, plans to start a new job Monday morning as a fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution.

  • Published:
null play

null
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Yellen will follow a well-worn path from the Fed’s marble headquarters on Constitution Avenue to the nearby Brookings building on Massachusetts Avenue.

The roster of Brookings fellows includes her immediate predecessor as Fed chairman, Ben S. Bernanke, and no fewer than three of her predecessors as Fed’s vice chairman: Donald Kohn, Alice Rivlin and Alan Blinder.

“I’m delighted to be joining the Brookings Institution,” Yellen said in a statement released by Brookings. “I look forward to continuing to study the economy, especially issues related to the labor market, and contributing to public policy debates on a range of economic issues.”

For Brookings, Yellen’s arrival fortifies its recent focus on monetary policy, a subject that has commanded significantly greater public interest and scholarly debate since the 2008 financial crisis.

“I congratulate Janet on her outstanding public service and look forward to being her colleague at the Brookings Institution,” Bernanke tweeted.

For Yellen, 71, it is a new professional home. She and her husband, George Akerlof, were longtime professors at the University of California, Berkeley, where they still own a house, but Akerlof is now a professor at Georgetown University.

Yellen’s four-year term at the Fed ended on a high note Friday. The government estimated that the economy added 200,000 jobs in January, while the unemployment rate held at 4.1 percent. It is the first time the economy has added jobs during every month of a Fed chair’s tenure.

Fed Up, a coalition of unions and community groups, said it would deliver a giant “Thank You” card to the Fed on Friday afternoon to celebrate Yellen’s success in reducing unemployment.

Fed employees have celebrated Yellen’s tenure this week by wearing shirts or jackets with the collar turned up, or “popped,” a style that Yellen has made familiar in her public appearances.

Jerome H. Powell, who will be sworn in as Fed chairman on Monday morning, turned up the collar on his suit jacket in tribute to Yellen at a ceremony Thursday in the Fed’s grand atrium.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

BINYAMIN APPELBAUM © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Why the memo hit its target even without a bombshell World Why the memo hit its target even without a bombshell
World: Tillerson tries to soothe troubled allies in Latin America. It's not an easy sell World Tillerson tries to soothe troubled allies in Latin America. It's not an easy sell
World: Funeral homes slow to put prices online World Funeral homes slow to put prices online
World: Exxon studies climate policies and sees 'little risk' to bottom line World Exxon studies climate policies and sees 'little risk' to bottom line
World: Security guard at 9/11 memorial charged with trafficking firearms World Security guard at 9/11 memorial charged with trafficking firearms
World: A chronicle of Syrian torture, image by image World A chronicle of Syrian torture, image by image



Top Articles

1 World A chronicle of Syrian torture, image by imagebullet
2 World Fidel Castro's Eldest Son Kills Himself, Cuban Media Saysbullet
3 World Teenager in 'Slender Man' Stabbing Gets 40 Years in Mental...bullet
4 World White House Wants Pentagon to Offer More Options on North Koreabullet
5 World Exxon studies climate policies and sees 'little risk' to...bullet
6 World 'O Canada' Will Become Gender Neutral With New Lyricsbullet
7 World Funeral homes slow to put prices onlinebullet
8 World 'My Baby Almost Died': Formula Scandal Sends...bullet
9 World Congressman's constituents not moved by uproar...bullet
10 World Security guard at 9/11 memorial charged with...bullet

Related Articles

Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, FB, MSFT)
Finance Fed holds interest rates at Yellen's last meeting as chair, sees inflation picking up
Finance Ken Rogoff on the next financial crisis and the future of bitcoin
Finance 10 things you need to know today (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMD, HOG)

World

Minh Uong/The New York Times
World How a crowdsourced list set off a #metoo debate
Steve Wynn
World University of Pennsylvania Takes Away Steve Wynn's Honors. And Bill Cosby's, Too.
Police officers stand in front of a Starbucks in Shanghai after a van caught fire and ploughed into pedestrians on the crowded pavement outside
World Van Crash Outside Shanghai Starbucks Injures at Least 18
BBC presenter Carrie Gracie.
World BBC Managers Face Barrage of Criticism in Gender Pay Dispute