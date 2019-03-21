Jamie Roberts, a British photographer, fathered Yvonne Nelson's first daughter and he has been in Ghana countless times to see his Ghanaian family but the tables have turned this time around.

READ ALSO: I am glad I didnt make the mistake to get married - Vicky Zugah

In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, Yvonne who has earlier been spotted twinning some Adidas sneakers with Ryn Roberts at the Cleethorpes beach is now seen with her baby's daddy having some good time as a family.

The Ghanaian actress sometime back stirred a breakup rumour with Jamie, when she appeared on Yvonne Okoro's TV show and stated that they are now co-parenting.

If it's just parenting duties that are tying Yvonne and Jamie together, then they are doing it so beautifully like lovers as they went on a date together for some breakfast over a conversation about why "Ghanaians have two stomachs" as said by Mr Roberts.

Watch the video below.