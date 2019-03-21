The Takoradi-native who missed out at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards despite releasing hits in the calendar year announced today (March 21) that he has a new song with the “Ayoo” hitmaker.

According to the multiple award-winning singer, rapper and songwriter, the song is titled “Never Again” and will be released on Friday, March 22 at exactly 12 pm.

He made the big announcement via his social media pages but refused to name the genre of the song and the storyline as well.

He shared the official cover artwork with a simple caption: “Kofi Kinaata - Never Again Feat. Shatta Wale…Drops Tomorrow (Friday) at 12noon. Just Know! #TeamMooove @shattawalenima.”

