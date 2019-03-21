A young woman identified only as Tisha, has no arms at all, and could have decided to give up on herself and probably hire a personal driver if she is financially capable, but she chose to driver herself without arms.

She is seen in a viral video driving her car with ease, using her right foot to control the steering wheel, while the left one is placed on the brake and the accelerator.

READ ALSO: Man remanded for robbing a BNI officer

Tisha, according to tuko.co.ke, was so determined that it took her only about 20 hours to master the driving, and she is even the one teaching her siblings how to drive.

She said her car has been adjusted in a way that makes driving convenient for her.

In the video that is making her gain admiration of many people online, she tries to display how she goes about her daily driving.

It is not clear what resulted in her becoming armless, but that seems to be immaterial now, because she is able to live happily just as any other person.

Watch the video below: