The list of players linked with leaving their clubs this summer is increasing. But, for Real Madrid at least, the matter is a lot simpler than it would seem, whilst simultaneously being more complicated, too.

For the first time in 10 years, Madrid will not simply enter the transfer market to find a quality player, or someone with a lot of potential for the future.

Now what Florentino Perez urgently needs is a franchise player, someone who can be the face of the side, and with Lionel Messi clearly an unattainable target, that leaves two names: Neymar or Mbappe.

When it comes to determining the salaries of footballers at Los Blancos, they differentiate between six categories. From the bottom up, the first are players in the academy and what they call club players. The second category are those who are considered to players with a lot of potential. The third includes players who are already established and guarantee a good sporting performance.

The fourth corresponds to players who are internationals and are very good players, whilst also having advertising potential for the club. In the penultimate category, players are ranked as strategic by the club: they are elite footballers, some of the best in their position in the world, and are highly valued. The final category is what Madrid refer to as a 'franchise player', something they have lacked since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club last summer.

For us to understand, a player like Gareth Bale is not a franchise player. Nor is Hazard. Both would be in the penultimate category, the second from the top, despite the efforts of trying to make Bale somebody who could climb to that top category.

If Madrid are able to get their hands on a franchise player, it could be complicated to do so after the huge success that Ronaldo had during his time in the Spanish capital.So, the question remains: Neymar or Mbappe? In recent weeks the Mbappe vs Neymar question had been posed a lot, with the order currently favouring the young Frenchman.

Although a potential move will depend on one of the two trying to force a move away from Paris Saint-Germain by going to the Emir of Qatar, as Nasser Al-Khelaifi is not the one who has the final word.

Florentino has spent the last three seasons flirting with Neymar Sr., the forward's father, but however much they insisted in private that the Brazilian wanted to leave Paris last summer, neither of the two parties - Madrid or Neymar's representatives - wanted PSG threatening to denounce them to FIFA.

As well as that, two complicated injuries in two years, coupled by the fact that he is already 27, is a slightly worrying concern for those at Madrid.Those inside Florentino's inner circle are trying to make the president see that Mbappe is younger, more serious, more ambitious, more professional, and if the time comes this summer, they should invest between 250 and 300 million euros on the 20-year-old.

And Florentino seems to have been convinced by these arguments. Neymar seems to be staying at PSG, as if he is satisfied with his current role. While Mbappe, who Zinedine Zidane has been in contact with for five years, brought him to have a look around Valdebebas as a kid. This summer, the hope will now be to lure him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

