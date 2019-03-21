The Krobo Odumase born midfielder has a contract that runs until 2023 with Atletico Madrid.

Thomas Partey who was uncertain about his future with the Madrid based side, due to lack of much playing time at the beginning of the season, seems to have won back the heart of manager Diego Simeone, having been a constant feature in the middle of the park lately.

His accuracy at passing and his ability to win ball as a box to box midfielder has attracted several clubs in Europe and Manchester City and Inter Milan who wo to strengthen their midfield are the latest on the 25-year-old’s radar, according to reports.

Thomas Partey has played 24 times this season for Atletico Madrid and has bagged two goals in the process.

Partey is currently with the Black Stars in Ghana preparing for the 2019 Africa Cup Nations qualifier against Kenya on Saturday.