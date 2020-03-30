Joyce, who is currently living in Germany with his new husband, is once again angry at the commission he worked with including the Director over a story that was published in 2018.

Referencing a statement by the Director General of the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC), Steve Kyeremeh Atuahene, on Joyce’s mental health and she needed prayers, she said the outfit should be closed down or should be converted into isolation centre for treating people with coronavirus in Ghana.

“Ghana should close down AIDS commission or better still use it as Covid 19 commission,” she said in a Facebook post, adding “They are just there wasting money.”

Director of Ghana AIDS Commission engages in unprotected sex - Joyce Dzidzor Mensah

She also accused Mr Steve Kyeremeh of engaging in unprotected sex and warned that she hasn’t forgotten.

“And the Acting director general of Ghana AIDS commission who is jumping from one station to other asking people to use condom, he himself doesn't use condoms. Mr kyeremeh you think I have forgotten about you? I was 23 years then but I will be 33 years in few days. The young shall grow.”