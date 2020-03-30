Drake has kept matters about his son very private until about 2 years ago when Pusha T leaked the gossip during his beef with the Canadian rapper.

The “God’s Plan” rapper later confirmed he has a son that he has kept from the media, however, until today nobody has seen the boy though his mum has been identified as Sophie Brussaux, a 30-year-old retired porn star who is now into arts.

Out of the blue, Drake decided to show off his son, named Adonis Graham, to the world. The rapper’s post came with a touching about missing his family and friends as the coronavirus lockdown restrictions continue to affect millions across the globe.

Drake and son

"What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light," he captioned a series of pictures of his loved ones, including the curly-haired toddler, with his mum and Dad.

He continued that "This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light."

Adonis Graham

"We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you.

Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild.

But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on".

See his post below for more of the pictures.