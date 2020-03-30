The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, in a national address delivered on Friday, March 27, 2020, declared a partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi effective today to help curb the novel coronavirus spread in Ghana.

But Ian Wordi, who is currently trapped in Nigeria due to the border closure, believes many lives will be affected if the President doesn’t take the appropriate measures.

He made this statement during a live Instagram interview with Pulse.com.gh on Friday.

According to the ‘Year of Return, Ghana 2019’ ambassador, the lockdown will only be effective if the government sends mobile money transfer to citizens to feed during this period.

“I think the government shouldn’t lockdown the country without providing measures to feed the people,” he said. “Ghana is a country where a few percentages live on the street and in slums. A lockdown will never be possible until there are measures put in place. For instances, everyone should be given an amount of money via their mobile money accounts so that they can pay for things and take care of themselves before the lockdown. Because in Ghana, a lot of us do hand-to-mouth so if they lockdown, how are they going to get money to buy food?”

He admitted the lockdown is necessary, however, he believes people will die if the measures he suggested are not put in place before the lockdown comes into full effect.

“Lockdown is needed but I don’t think it would be effective. People will die. The lockdown won’t work. We have people on the street who depend on the street to make money. Take places like Nima and Maamobi, who can force them to stay indoors? It can work in Trasaco and East Legon. I don’t think it will work in certain areas.”

Watch the full interview below.