It is due to the strict lockdown imposed by the Italian government as a result of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

And it seems it is having an effect on the “Ay3 Late” rapper. He is frankly bored and we have a proof of it.

On Monday, March 30, he shared a weird but hilarious video of his new look on his Instagram page and dared his fans to try it.

In the video, he completely got rid of his eyebrow and bet his GHC100 on any fan who can create the same video.

He captioned it: “Show me a video of your shaved eye brows at home and I go dash you 100 ghc.”

Watch the video below.