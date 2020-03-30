He restricted movement of people in the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi areas to control the spread of Coronavirus.

He urged residents living in the affected areas to comply with the lockdown.

All the cities and towns in the affected regions are quiet and empty of any social or economic activity.

The President's adviser on health, Dr. Nsiah Asare has revealed everyone in lockdown areas in the country will be tested for Coronavirus.

He said the move is to know the number of positive cases in the country for effective treatment.

He made this known Sunday at a press conference and gave key things the government expects from Ghanaians during lockdown.

However, Ghana's Coronavirus (COVID-19) case count has increased to 152.

An update by the Ghana Health Service said the 11 new cases, were recorded on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

  1. Security services will approach this lockdown with a humanitarian face. It's not a war and the Police will take the lead and Ghana Armed Forces will support.
  2. Report early if you have any symptoms
  3. All bars and nite clubs are to remain closed during the lockdow
  4. Don't hold back critical information.
  5. Every citizen must help in this fight
  6. Restaurants and other food deliveries are to operate online
  7. Non-food dealers are to stay at home
  8. 31 COVID patients are been treated from home in isolation from their families
  9. Hospitals are to give priority to COVID 19 issues
  10. Exempted institutions like manufacturing companies and even that only critical workers. Have your IDs on you always. Staff buses must be used by exempted institutions. These buses must have special stickers provided by the security services
  11. Restrictions are for Accra-Kumasi. Kasoa areas for now and no travels from or to the restricted areas during the lockdown
  12. 2000 Security personnel to be deployed during the lockdown
  13. The local area waakye seller will be still allowed to sell
  14. Markets will remain opened. Do essential purchases in your local areas
  15. Government workers to work remotely from home
  16. Only critical cases will be attended to in the courts
  17. Media is exempted from the lockdown but must carry a staff ID card at all times and must be in branded vehicles or apparel
  18. There will be a naval contingent at sea
  19. Air force personnel will airlift essential medical supplies
  20. Financial institutions must rationalize their operations and minimize workers coming to work
  21. Ports remain open for public business but only critical workers. Staff IDs must be on you always
  22. Those using public toilets must prove enough that... that's where they are going and nowhere else
  23. GPRTU...to ensure social distancing in vehicles by reducing the numbers per car
  24. Private security services are exempted from the lockdown but must be in Uniform and have ID cards always
  25. All category of health workers are exempted from the lockdown
  26. All other operations are in force by the Security services eg. Operation calm life (Night patrols to combat armed robbery)
  27. Security personnel will be professional in their duties and citizens must comply to security directives
  28. All borders still remain closed 
  29. National COVID 19 Trust fund inaugurated chaired by former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo. Individuals are to freely donate to the fund. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have donated their 3 month's salaries respectively into the fund already to help our the most vulnerable in these times. Guinness Ghana has made available 1500 cases of MG PET to all frontline workers fighting COVID 19
  30. Citizens must provide the necessary information to help fight the spread of the virus and stay home 