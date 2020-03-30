A driver who flouted the lockdown directive by loading “more” passengers in his vehicle has been taught a bitter lesson by a military man.

The recalcitrant driver is said to have loaded the normal number of passengers instead of taking a passenger less, as directed by the President.

3News reports that he was stopped by a military man at First Light, near Kaneshie, and made to face instant punishment.

The soldier ordered him to get out of his car and made him walk on his knees to serve as deterrent to other commercial drivers.

Last Saturday, President Akufo-Addo ordered a partial lockdown of some parts of the country for two weeks as a measure to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

The lockdown affected cities like Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Obuasi, the President said.

As part of the lockdown, commercial drivers that carry three passengers on normal were directed to carry two per row, while those who take four per row will do just three.

Watch the video of the soldier disciplining the driver below: