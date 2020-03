On March 13, a non resident student of the University was reported to have contracted the virus after returning from a trip from the United States from America.

In a media release by the Registrar of the University of Ghana, Legon, the alleged student and all contacts she made were traced and put under quarantine.

After the 14-day mandatory quarantine, test results for coronavirus for the student and the other contacts has come back negative, the University said.

READ THE NEWS RELEASE BELOW