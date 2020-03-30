The GFA received with shock news of the demise of former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak player Opoku Afriyie on Sunday.

Opoku Afriyie

The Association was again hit with news of the death of another legend and one time Ghana’s all-time scorer Kwasi Owusu on Monday morning.

Both players were household names during their playing days and their legacies in Ghana Football will forever be written in gold.

Opoku Afriyie, a former Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak and Ghana forward was a member of Ghana’s 1978 and 1982 Africa Cup of Nations winning squads. Opoku Afriyie was the top scorer in the Ghana league in 1979 and 1981. After hanging up his boots, Opoku took up roles as Team Manager and Welfare Officer of the Black Stars and Asante Kotoko respectively.

Kwasi Owusu, a former Ghana Captain, was the country's leading international goal scorer with 36 goals until Asamoah Gyan recently took over the mantle.

Kwasi Owusu

The thoughts and prayers of the GFA and the entire football fraternity are with their families at this time. May their souls rest in perfect peace.