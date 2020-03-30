Ghana flew Sierra Leone to Accra with the Ghana Air Force Plane on Monday after they failed to appear for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game on Sunday 29th March.

READ MORE: RIP: Watch the ecstatic scene in Accra as Opoku Afriyie scored twice to win 1978 AFCON for Ghana (video)

Before the start of the game, a minute silence was observed for Ghana’s greatest sports administrator Ohene Djan who had passed away.

None of the Black Stars players was able to live up to there billing. They all put up a below-average performance in the game.

John Dumbulla gave the visitors the lead when he received a pass from Jerry Alusin and outwitted three Ghanaian players before finishing it off in a spectacular manner to beat goalkeeper Mohammed Odoom in post.

Dumbulla doubled the scoreline for the Leone Stars in the 51st minute to turn the Accra Sports Stadium into a cemetery.

However, skipper Abdul Aziz got a consolation goal for the Black Stars in the 78th minute after he chipped in a cross from Nana Eshun.

Ghana pushed for the equaliser but the Sierra Leonians remained resolute and protected their goal area.

The Black Stars failed to qualify for the 1988 AFCON after the second leg ended in a goalless draw.