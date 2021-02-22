Kofi TMX is a multitalented act that can rap, sing and perform any other music genre. Ahead of his upcoming E.P titled 'Love and Life', Kofi Timx has collaborated with Ras Kuuku on a track that is making waves.

The mild tempo dancehall-trap song that features the reigning VGMA Best dancehall act has been titled 'This Year' and it sees Kofi Timx speaking positivity into his career and the life of his fans this year.

Ras Kuuku brought on his a-game with an enchanting verse before Kofi Timx added his dancehall vibe to the song partly performed in Ga. 'This Year' has so far gathered over 10,000 audiomack streams after a few days of its release.

Kofi TMX' This Year track with Ras Kuuku hits 10,000 streams

According to Kofi Timx, the song is one of the 5 singles on his versatile 'Love And Life' music project which he hopes will put him ahead as one of the new best acts on the scene even though he has been doing music for some years now.

Kofi Timx who is a building engineer by profession has set 2nd March to drop the E.P which is going to come with songs like 'Could Be', 'Naa Adjeley', 'Trap' and 'Money Grind".

Tap this link to check out 'This Year' the lead single on the 'Love And Life' E.P below as Kofi Timx readies to drop the body of work.