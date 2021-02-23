He said though our laws are against same sex unions, the recent agitations by advocacy groups makes it imperative on the government to come out openly on its stance.

Sheikh Aremeyaw in a Joy News interview stated that the government must inform the populace of its stance on the controversial topic.

“We still expect the government to come out with a clear position on this,” he said.

“I will want to see the government come to state a clear position on that but the offices, in my view and speaking for all Muslims, must be closed immediately,” he said.

He also appealed for an amendment on the law that deals with such issues and also “covers all other elements of the sexual orientations that we frown upon.”

“… If there’s the need to review our law to make it as comprehensive to cover all other elements of the same sex [it must be done]”.

Condemning same-sex relations in the country, Sheikh Aremeyaw emphasized the need for the government and citizens to preserve the distinct values of the country.

“We are distinct from citizens of other countries through our cultural identity. Without our culture, we cease to exist so it is something that binds us together…,” he added.