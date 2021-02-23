The Ghanaian played a key role in Crystal Palace’s win and was on hand to set up Jean-Philippe Mateta for the team’s opener.

Joel Veltman pulled Brighton level early in the second half but Christian Benteke won it for Roy Hodgson’s side with virtually the last kick of the game.

Despite failing to get on the scoresheet, Ayew was undoubtedly Crystal Palace’s best player on the pitch.

Aside from his assist, the 29-year-old won the most duels (20), made four tackles, two clearances, won four fouls and covered 10.94 km of space.

“He was outstanding. Behind both goals,” Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said of Ayew in his post-game press conference.

“First was a wonderful pass from Kouyate, he did incredibly to hold off the challenge. And then running out in the last minute, giving Andros the chance to create. And his defensive work was great. It had to be. We had to be 100% certain around the penalty area to keep them out. We're obviously very pleased.”

Ayew has so far failed to replicate his goal-scoring form from last season but now has a goal and three assists to his name this term.