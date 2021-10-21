10 Years in A Row - Liquid Intelligent Technologies named Best African Wholesale Carrier for 10th Consecutive Year at the Global Carrier Awards

Winning this award for 10 years in a row confirmsLiquid’s position as the wholesale provider of choice across Africa for operators of all sizes from across the globe. The title also recognises the organisation’s continued investment towards its network infrastructure and digital services portfolio.

Nic Rudnick, Group CEO at LiquidIntelligent Technologies, said, “Congratulationsto everyone in our team who have been working tirelessly to ensure that Liquid remains true to its vision of bringing connectivity to the entire continent. We have dominated the wholesale industry for 10 years in a row, and we continue to build and bring high-speed connectivity and digital services to every African to ensure we retain our position for the next decade and beyond.”

Liquid now has more than 100,000 km of fibre network that connectsmore than 100 million people across 643 townsand cities in 20 countries in Africa. In addition, the organisation recently launched the shortest route connecting East to West Africa between Mombasa (Kenya) and Muanda (DRC). With the completion of this route, Liquid establishes a new global Internet transit route between Asia and the USA through Africa, avoiding high-risk bottlenecks in the Middle East and Europe.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies: Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a pan-African technology group present in more than 20 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with an extensive network covering over 100,000 km. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining network, Cloud and Cyber Security offerings through strategic partnerships with leading global players, innovative business applications, smart cloud services and world-class security on the African continent. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is now a comprehensive, one-stop technology group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector companies across the continent under several business units, including Liquid Networks, Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security and Africa Data Centres. https://www.Liquid.Tech/

