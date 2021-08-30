2021 Kenya Cup Final: What You Need to Know

Kabras Sugar have been using the Nandi Bears Club as their home ground for the better part of this season, and since they were the highest ranked team at the close of the league phase, they were guaranteed a home semifinal and final in the event that they emerged victorious.

Paths to the final

After topping the league phase of the competition unbeaten, Kabras Sugar defeated Strathmore Leos 39-19 in their semifinal at the Nandi Bears on Saturday 28 August 2021.

KCB finished second, suffering only one defeat along the way, and that was against Kabras. They also earned a home semifinal by virtue of a top two finish and defeated Menengai Oilers 35-17 at the KCB Sports Club.

Fun fact

The two sides have met in four previous Kenya Cup finals – 2015,17,18 & 19 – all of them ending in KCB’s favor.

Kabras though, have won the two most recent fixtures against the bankers – 19-6 during the suspended 2019/20 season and 30-23 during this season’s league phase.

Honors

Kabras Sugar have one Kenya Cup title to their name, winning the 2016 competition with a 22-5 final win over Impala Saracens.

Current holders KCB have seven titles to their name – 2005,06,07,15,17,18 & 19.

