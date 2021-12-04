21st Clinic wins another huge international award in Kigali

The event ceremony happened at the Radisson blue hotel and conference center, Kigali in Rwanda on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the clinic, Dr. Blessed Foster on his part was also awarded for his achievements and several successes in the herbal medicine sector in addition to how he has used his clinic to solve several herbal issues.

Organizers of the spectacular event, African Regional Magazine also awarded and recognized over 100 most influential individuals and cooperate institutions in the Africa continent.

Speaking after receiving his award, Dr. Blessed dedicated the win to the people of Ghana especially the people and traditional council of Nkoranza located in the Bono East region for the support and contribution towards the growing of the 21st clinic brand.

"This is a win for all of us. Ghanaians have been of great support to my herbal clinic and I appreciate. The people and traditional leaders of Nkoranza have also been exceptional. They've hold me down from the start. They made sure the first point was a success, which has made it an international name at the moment. In just about two months, we've won several awards, including heavy international mentions, and the support from Ghanaians made it possible which I am grateful for it" he said.

In attendance with Dr. Blessed at the awards ceremony were top media gurus from Ghana including Akosua Ago Aboagye of Peace FM, Kweku Annan of Net2 TV, Nana Kofi Appiah of Asta FM, Felicia Obeng Asamaning of Vision1 FM, Prince Minkah of Power FM and TV XYZ, Collins Amo Poku of Oyerepa FM, staff members of 21st clinic among others.

Many individuals from various African countries were also present.

This follows Dr. Blessed reward from the United Clergy for his tireless efforts and contributions to the transformation of the country’s healthcare delivery.

He was presented with an "outstanding medical excellence award quality health delivery in Ghana" weeks ago.

The prestigious award was presented to him by the United Clergy International Association (UCIA) during the 16th Ever Achievers Leadership Awards held at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi.

UCIA said it settled on Dr. Foster for the award because of his "distinguished years of outstanding performance, tireless dedication, consummate professionalism and unparalleled loyalty to your work and the health needs of Ghanaians."

The several wins also follows the inauguration of the specialist Sciatica Research and Treatment Centre fully equipped with modern facilities to provide complete healthcare assistance to patients.

The facility which was inaugurated at East Lagon, American House in Accra is meant to provide advanced research and treatment that influences policy direction and program implementation to improve the well-being and reduce ill health in Ghana and globally.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 21st Clinic, Dr. Blessed Foster explained that, the reason for the Sciatica Research and Treatment Centre establishment is to “delve into the canker of sciatica affecting the populace” and finding a lasting solution to it.

He revealed the facility would not only “serve as a research and treatment but as a referral centre for other health facilities as well as global health bodies for intensive studies on sciatica” adding that, the centre would “lead to a better health, better care and better lives” for all clients.

“21st clinic has rapidly evolved during the past six years of its inception and it has changed the way health care is currently delivered. Sciatica Research and Treatment Centre offers a uniquely unique platform for the conduct of sciatica research and treatment that influences policy direction and program implementation to improve well-being and reduce ill health in Ghana and globally. The rationale of this establishment of Sciatica Research and Treatment Centre is to delve deeply into this canker of sciatica affecting the populace and the world as a whole to help in its total elimination in the foreseeable future.”