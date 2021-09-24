"90 minutes with Merck Foundation CEO", launched as new reporting and engagement tool for their programs

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, “Many of our stakeholders, alumni and media members asked me to start regular live streams on social media so they can ask me questions about our programs and its huge impacts and about myself as an African woman who became one of most Influential in the world. Therefore I decided to start this reporting tool to be able to engage with them through series of Livestream meetings for 90 minutes on a monthly basis. These live streams will provide me an opportunity to interact directly with Media Representatives from all African countries in addition to our Merck Foundation Alumni who have been actively contributing to Merck Foundation’s objectives. I invite all of you to be a part of this tool. Moreover, I will be happy to share with you all information related to my likes, dislikes, hobbies, personality, education, early life, career life, professional progress, challenges, and success stories, in addition to our vision and future plans in order to achieve the objectives of Merck Foundation, as well as my personal goals. I hope my journey and experiences on how I overcame the challenges and achieved Merck Foundation objectives and my dreams, will be beneficial for many of you”.