A year of recovery ahead reflected in the upcoming African Energy Chamber's Flagship Outlook Report, The State of African Energy 2022

From its inception in 2019, the AEC’s yearly outlook report has sought to provide key stakeholders and the general public with reliable and actionable information on Africa’s energy sector, guiding key players on investments for the year to come. It explores the forces shaping the continent’s energy sector and provides key insights and trends that the industry and key stakeholders should pay attention to for the near future.

The State of African Energy 2022 report outlines the expected state of the Oil, Gas and Power industry in 2022, with a key emphasis on the effects of energy transition on the Oil & Gas and Power sectors. It’s without a doubt that energy poverty needs to be eradicated. This flagship energy outlook is the Chamber’s guide to investors and major players within the energy sector, that provides a comprehensive approach to battling energy poverty – one that includes gas-to-power initiatives – and we’re seeing movement in that direction. More than a dozen African countries are already using natural gas they produce themselves or import from other countries to generate electricity. And new projects are on the way.

“The African Energy Chamber is committed to helping Africa’s energy sector stakeholders navigate a complex and ever-changing global energy landscape. Through the State of African Energy 2022 energy outlook, the Chamber continues on its mission to support the dynamic private sector and unlock the continent’s remarkable energy potential.” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

The Chamber’s energy outlook, The State of African Energy 2022, will launch via a webinar launch taking place on 25 October 2022 15:00 to 16:15 (SAST, during which industry experts will join the executive chairman of the African Energy Chamber NJ Ayuk, to share their view on the outlook for 2022 and what that means for the future of Africa’s energy. The State of African Energy 2022 outlook will be available for download after lunch on the African Energy Chamber website.

