Accelerex offers Ghanaian Customers more Digital Payment Options

RexPay(https://bit.ly/31vEj0X) is an online payment gateway that helps social media sellers and corporate organizations receive payments in a fast, convenient and secure manner, even without owning a website. Customers enjoy multiple payment options and can make payments seamlessly wherever they are. Sellers can sign up easily to the RexPay platform in less than five minutes, then begin to receive payments instantly.
RexRetail, an all-in-one solution for small and medium-sized retail shops, helps retailers automate their everyday operations. It is a superb tool for inventory management, customer relationship management and seamless accounting. More importantly, RexRetail supports business owners with a reporting and analytics tool that helps them keep track of the performance of their business.
A member of the Accelerex Holdings Group, with footprints in Nigeria and Kenya, Accelerex Ghana commenced operations in the country in 2019 as a financial technology company offering offline and online payment services to its target markets. Its parent company, Accelerex Holdings, recently secured a US$20million investment from African Capital Alliance to drive new product development and expand to South Africa, Cote d’Ivoire and Tanzania.
Accelerex Ghana has a strong bias for innovation, world-class technology and excellent customer service. It intends to extend availability of its products and services to different categories of businesses in Ghana with the aim of spreading accessibility of financial technology and digital payments. Visit www.GlobalAccelerex.com.gh for more information.
