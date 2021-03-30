Accelerex offers Ghanaian Customers more Digital Payment Options

Speaking on the achievements, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Accelerex Ghana, Sebastian Yalley, noted that: “through our continuous product innovation and impeccable attention to customer needs, the company has gradually emerged as the financial technology company of choice for Ghanaian businesses.”

He further stated that, “at Accelerex, standardization and compliance remain the bedrock of our operations across all subsidiaries in Africa. We believe that having this licence from the Bank of Ghana is a demonstration of our commitment to the Ghanaian market, and serves as the foundation for rolling out simple, secure, and convenient e-payment and digital transaction solutions for all customer segments. We intend to use this as a leverage to deepen our existing relationships with our bank clients. In that same spirit of collaboration, we are open to working with other fintech companies to deliver superior value to customers.”